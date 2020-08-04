Trump uses campaign email to ask fans to wear face masks







"We are all in this together, and while I know there has been some confusion around wearing face masks, I think it is something we should all try to do when we cannot socially distance ourselves from others," the email, sent by the Trump campaign and signed by the president, read.

The change to encourage the use of masks was primarily motivated by the numbers of wavering polls, a source familiar with the president's thinking told CNN last month, and it came nearly three months after he publicly announced new recommendations for mask masks. the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and two months since he mocked his electoral rival Joe Biden for using one.

In Monday's email, Trump highlighted the use of masks as a potential means of accelerating the return to normal life, lamenting the effects of the coronavirus using a stigmatizing and inaccurate term for the virus.

"I also don't love wearing them. Masks can be good, they can be good, or they can be great," the email continued. "They could possibly help us get back to the American way of life that so many of us legitimately appreciated before the China virus affected us so much." Trump added: "My feeling is that we have nothing to lose, and possibly everything to gain, including the next chapter for our country, and keep things open, be they schools or businesses." Despite Trump's message change, the masks have become a point of conflict for some of his legislative allies. Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, had refused to wear a mask, a fact highlighted by Rep. Raúl Grijalva when the Arizona Democrat tested positive for the virus after attending an audience with Gohmert. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that she would require all House members and aides to wear masks on the floor after Gohmert's diagnosis. The masks are a focal point of many health experts' recommendations to suppress the spread of the virus, and some states and companies have required them. The CDC says everyone "should wear a cloth face covering when they have to go out in public, for example, to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities." And the effects can be dramatic. Experts say wearing a face mask or other face covering could reduce Covid-19 transmission by as much as 50%, and the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement announced in June that if 95% of Americans wore face masks in public, it could prevent 33,000 deaths by October 1.

CNN's Maegan Vázquez, Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.