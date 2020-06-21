Trump uses racist term to refer to coronavirus

Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate near the entrance to President Trump's campaign rally on Saturday. Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

A day before his demonstration in Tulsa, President Trump suggested that protesters planning to demonstrate at his event would receive rough treatment.

Despite previously describing himself as "an ally of all peaceful protesters," Trump used his platform on Friday to warn opponents to stay away from the campaign event.

"Protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or low-income people who go to Oklahoma, please understand that they will not treat you as if you had been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene! "He tweeted.

But later Friday afternoon, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to clarify that when the president tweeted that it would be a "very different scene," he was not trying to threaten anyone's right to assemble peacefully. She said Trump was only referring to "violent" protesters.

Trump's tweet came when the nation marked June 16, the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum had issued an executive order Thursday establishing a curfew in parts of downtown Tulsa, saying more than 100,000 people were expected in the vicinity of the event.

Trump said on Twitter on Friday that he spoke to the Tulsa mayor about the curfew and that "there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally."

At the request of the Secret Service, the Mayor of Tulsa announced that he would rescind the curfew he established Thursday near the BOK Center.