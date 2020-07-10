Trump vs. States and schools: political pressure despite local control

Politics is the art of claiming credit for success and evading responsibility for failure.

In that sense, Donald Trump, despite all his aggressive tactics, is no different from all the traditional politicians who preceded him.

When the coronavirus was a new and threatening scourge, the president said he had the power to tell governors what to do to close their states. But he quickly backed off during the mid-April controversy, saying he would defer to the chief executives of the states.

Less than a day later, Trump tweeted "Free Michigan!" "Free Minnesota!" and "Free Virginia!" He was lending his support to protesters demanding that these and other states ease their severe restrictions and partial closures.

When the president initially claimed supreme power, he was sending a message that he could compel states not to go too far in suffocating the economy. But under severe media criticism, he bowed to the constitutional reality that presidents cannot dictate to all 50 states.

In cold political terms, Trump was letting Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom, and the rest take ownership of the outcome, in terms of death, illness, and unemployment in their states. He used messages to indicate that he thought some states were going too far, but was not making the final decisions.

This pattern continued when the president said things like he wanted churches to open at Easter, but he obviously lacked the authority to order that outcome. As Republican governors like Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas, who were the last to impose restrictions, became the first to reopen, Trump encouraged them.

Now that Florida and Texas, where Abbott issued a late order to wear masks, are breaking records in the latest virus surge, overall, the president is not to blame. Governors are, and as front-line decision makers, they have responsibility.

We are seeing the same pattern in the question of schools. In reality, the president has no power to order the reopening of public schools, which are controlled by mayors, governors, and local school boards.

But when Trump announced that he would pressure governors to open their schools in September, he appealed to all frustrated parents who want their children back in the classroom. (Interestingly, however, an ABC survey last month found that about half of parents with children under the age of 18 were willing to send them back to school, and about half were not.)

The president seemed even more forceful when he said he could cut federal funding for noncompliant schools, a nuclear threat that he is unlikely to carry out.

But again, he is not directly responsible. If many schools stick with online learning, Trump can argue that he did the best he could. If the reopened schools lead to significant infections from students, teachers, or staff, Trump may say he was not responsible for how local districts handled the process.

A president can lead by persuasion, for example, setting a tone for the country. But since Congress, state houses, and town halls have significant power, their authority only goes so far. Elections may well focus on Trump's handling of the pandemic. But his goal, like all the occupants of the office, is to win the political argument and avoid any blame for the negative consequences.