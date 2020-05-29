Trump vs Twitter: what you need to know about the free speech contest

fake pictures



President Donald Trump has been furious over social media. Now he's doing more than just angry tweeting about it. On Thursday, Trump signed a executive order The goal is to reduce the legal protections that protect Facebook, Twitter, and other online companies from liability for content posted by their users.

"When large and powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they wield dangerous power," the executive order says. "They stop working as passive bulletin boards and must be viewed and treated as content creators."

The unusual move comes after Twitter tagged two of Trump's tweets about mail ballots as containing "potentially misleading information about voting processes." Twitter's action appears to have been a turning point in a relationship between conservatives and social media companies that has been burdened for a long time. Republicans say Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites censor his speech, although companies have repeatedly denied it. Now these tensions have reached new heights.

On Friday, the dispute took a new turn when Twitter hid a nightly tweet from the president, placing him behind a label that says he violated company rules on "glorifying violence." The tweet can still be seen if someone clicks a link on the tag, based on Twitter's determination that "it may be in the public interest" that the post remain accessible.

Here's what you need to know about the discourse debate on social media:

Why is Trump chasing social media companies?

Trump has accused social media of censoring conservative speech in the past. He has also brought that complaint to people. Last year, your administration It launched a website so that social media users could share information with the government if they thought their accounts had been suspended, banned, or reported due to political bias. He also held a "social media summit"at the White House in 2019 that attracted popular media personalities in conservative circles.

Attempts to sue tech companies for claims of political bias have been unsuccessful. This week, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a lawsuit that accused Twitter, Facebook, Google and Apple of conspiring to suppress conservative views and violate the First Amendment.



For the most part, social media has had a direct approach to Trump posts because they are often considered newsworthy. But on May 26, Twitter verified Trump's tweets for the first time, adding a tag that raised questions about the accuracy of his comments. The president tweeted that the mail ballots will be "nothing less than substantially fraudulent," a claim denied by the media and fact checkers. Trump, who has more than 80 million followers, also falsely stated that California will mail ballots to anyone living in the state, when only registered voters will receive ballots.

A label appeared under both tweets that said, "Get the ballot data by mail." Clicking on the warning notice directs people to page Explaining that experts say mail ballots are rarely related to voter fraud.

"We believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they must do to receive a ballot and participate in the electoral process," Twitter said in a statement. Trump's comments on the mail ballots also appeared in a Facebook post, but the social network did not tag them. Facebook generally does not send political posts to fact checkers, arguing that their speech is already heavily scrutinized.

Trump was clearly unhappy with Twitter's actions. The company, he said, demonstrated that the allegations of political bias are correct, and promised in a tweet to take "great action." Then came the executive order.

What does Trump's executive order do?

The executive order focuses on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects Facebook, Twitter, and other online companies from liability for content posted by its users. The law helps ensure that these companies are not sued for moderating content on their sites. Social media has rules about what users can post, except for content such as harassment, hate speech, and violent threats.

There are some exceptions under the law. For example, a company could still be held responsible for allowing users to post illegal content, such as child pornography.

Trump's executive order aims to reinterpret the law through new regulation. Online companies that moderate their websites in something other than "good faith" may face more lawsuits.

The order directs the Commerce Department to request the Federal Communications Commission to propose a regulation that clarifies when a company does not act in good faith. That includes when a company decides to restrict access to content, but its actions are inconsistent with its terms of service or taken without proper notice or a "significant opportunity to be heard."

In essence, the Trump administration argues that by tagging the president's tweets, Twitter is not protected by Section 230.

The order also directs heads of government agencies to review federal spending on online advertising. Requests the Federal Trade Commission to consider taking action against Internet companies for practices under Section 230 and to consider issuing a report on complaints of political bias. Under the order, the United States Attorney General, William Barr, would work with state attorneys general to study allegations of political bias.

in a series of tweets On Friday, the president continued to criticize Twitter and asked that social media companies be regulated, saying that "Congress should repeal Section 230."

Twitter is doing nothing about all the lies and propaganda of China or the Radical Left Democratic Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives, and the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Does the executive order have legal limits?

Some experts say the order is just political theater and that it will likely face legal challenges. Both the FTC and FCC are independent agencies, so it will be up to them to take action.

Experts also say the FCC would likely be challenged in court if it imposed rules. Ernesto Falcon, chief legislative advisor to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said the Communications Decency Act was intended to determine who can and cannot be sued and for what reasons. The law does not have language that gives the FCC or another federal agency regulatory authority to limit what an online business can or cannot do.

It is not yet clear if the FCC will propose a new regulation. "This debate is important. The Federal Communications Commission will carefully review any regulatory requests filed by the Commerce Department," FCC President Ajit Pai said in a statement.

Marty Lederman, a professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center, tweeted that "it is hard to imagine the FCC doing anything" with the executive order and that the FTC will likely ignore it.

Robert McDowell, a former FCC Republican commissioner, said in a cheep that the order would violate the protections of a private company under the First Amendment. "This speech control is # unconstitutional," McDowell tweeted, adding that the president also cannot give the FCC a new power of attorney.

ACLU chief legislative adviser Kate Ruane said the order could also hurt Trump because if the platforms are not protected from legal liability for what their users post, then they could be more aggressive in removing controversial content, including president's publications.

"Congress and the administration would do well to remember that Section 230 is critical to protecting freedom of expression online. The law allows platforms to post all kinds of content without fear of being held accountable for it," he said. "That includes, as Donald Trump seems to have forgotten, his own tweets, even when they include lies."

What do social media companies think about the order?

Facebook and Google, dismissing allegations of political bias, are already raising concerns about the order.

A Facebook spokeswoman said repealing or limiting Section 230 will curb online speech.

"By exposing companies to possible liability for everything that billions of people around the world are saying, this would penalize companies that choose to allow controversial speech and encourage platforms to censor anything that might offend anyone. ", said.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement that "undermining Section 230 in this way would harm the United States economy and its global leadership in internet freedom."

Twitter declined to comment.

Whats Next?

Trump's executive order is just the tip of the iceberg.

US lawmakers are also drafting legislation to strip online companies of legal protections for user posts. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, both Republicans, are working on separate bills.

"If @Twitter wants to editorialize and comment on user posts, he should be stripped of his special status under federal law (Section 230) and forced to play by the same rules as all other publishers," Hawley wrote. "Just is fair."

I will introduce legislation to end these special gifts from the government. Yes @Twitter He wants to editorialize and comment on user posts, must be stripped of his special status under federal law (Section 230), and forced to play by the same rules as all other publishers. Fair is fair – Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 27, 2020

Trump also said during Thursday's signing that he is considering closing social media sites like Twitter, though he doesn't know how he would do that.

"I would have to ask the lawyers. I would have to go through legal process," he said. "If it could be closed legally, it would be."

CNET's Maggie Reardon contributed to this report.