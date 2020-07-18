Trump wants a "law and order" election. You are losing that battle.

His disapproval rate in both the coronavirus and race relations is in the 1930s, and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, relies more on these two issues by double digits.
These deficits could be the reason why Trump seems to want to make this election focused on law and order.
However, a look at the polls reveals that Trump will likely lose if he continues to duplicate this electoral strategy.
Successful campaigns tend to be those that listen to what voters want rather than tell them what they want. Law and order are not on the minds of voters at this time.
Coronavirus is the main non-economic problem of the day. At least 20% of Americans have said it is the nation's biggest problem in three consecutive months of Gallup polls. That is very rare for a non-economic problem. A recent survey by Quinnipiac University confirms that it is the main uneconomic problem in determining voter choice for elections.
Finally, concern about the coronavirus is only increasing. The percentage of Americans who are extremely or very concerned about the coronavirus decreased in June, but that percentage rebounded to 60% in Axios / Ipsos surveys in July.
Even if the coronavirus magically disappeared, it is not at all clear that Trump will win the message war.
A June poll by the Washington Post / Schar school coincided with law and order and race relations. Specifically, the poll asked if voters wanted a president who would enforce the law to restore security or someone who would address the nation's racial divisions.
Voters said they preferred a candidate who addressed the nation's racial divisions by a margin of 47% to 38%.
Perhaps most interesting is the poll that questions voters about Biden and Trump on the issue of law and order. Two June polls did exactly that.
Biden actually beats Trump by a 49% to 42% margin over who trusts law and order the most in an average of the June surveys of the Kaiser Family Foundation and Pew Research Center.
In other words, Biden beats Trump on the ground that Trump wants this election to be about. That seven-point difference closely resembles the overall survey showing Biden with a lead of about 10 points.
And if current polls aren't enough, remember what happened the last time Trump tried to change a campaign toward culture wars. When Republicans were in trouble before the 2018 midterm elections, Trump began talking about the "caravan" of immigrants coming from the south. He did this in mid-October 2018.
Trump's tactic did not work.
The Republican Party faced an eight-point deficit in the generic vote in Congress in mid-October 2018. They ended up losing the popular vote of the House by nine points.
Looking at these numbers, there is little reason to think that this time will be different. There is no obvious way forward.
What is clear is that Trump cannot simply change the subject. Trump needs to change the minds of voters.