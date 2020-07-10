Trump wants Americans to believe that Biden is a radical leftist. It is a difficult sale.

Trump's one-size-fits-all playbook has been widely adopted by his allies, from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Some unexpected sources even came, such as former New Hampshire governor and senator Judd Gregg, who warned of a "Biden coup" in an opinion piece this week. But his arguments so far have failed to turn the tide against the alleged Democratic candidate, who leads by double digits in most oscillating national and state polls, nor has he made a dent in the public perception of the 77-year-old.

Biden's campaign has been largely dismissive of Trump's messages, calling it blatantly false and unlikely to gain traction among voters. But some of the most prominent responses actually come from the same progressive leaders and left-wing activists and operatives that Biden fought with, and ultimately defeated, last year.

New York Rep. Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez, in response to Cruz's tweet that accused Democrats of supporting "riots," "hooligans," and "anarchists," offered perhaps the most decisive counterpoint.

"Yes," he tweeted Sunday, quoting Cruz, "that's why the party nominated … Joe Biden."

& # 39; Real and sincere differences & # 39;

Biden's main campaign, in which he ideologically clashed with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and his record of more than 40 years in public view has left little room for confusion about where he is, which effectively It draws the eyes of most Democrats to this well-worn attack line.

"The Trump critique is asking people to ignore the entire Democratic primary and trust that people have forgotten that it existed, and that there were sincere and real differences," said Faiz Shakir, former Sanders campaign manager.

Trump and the Republicans have also suggested that the formation by Biden and Sanders of policy working groups, which enlisted the allies of both politicians as a step toward crafting an intraparty détente, is evidence of the former vice president's bias. progressives.

Shakir, again, was incredulous.

"Why would we need a unity working group? Because there are differences of perspective," he said. "Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden are not forming unity working groups, because they are generally on the same (ideological) side."

On Wednesday, the campaigns launched the work of the working groups, over 100 pages in recommendations for the next party platform. Sanders, in a statement, first noted the "strong disagreements" that separated him and Biden, and their voters, before praising the commitments made by the two sides.

"Although the end result is not what I or my supporters would have written alone, the task forces have created a good policy plan that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction and substantially improve the lives of working families throughout our country, "said Sanders.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Still, with the release of the group's recommendations, some Republicans saw an opportunity to hold on to Trump's narrative.

"The Democratic Party's unity task force is sending a not-so-subtle message that Joe Biden will allow far-left environmental extremists to control America's energy policy if he becomes president," said the North Dakota senator. Kevin Cramer in a statement.

But a detailed reading of the working group's recommendations reveals that instead of being dragged to the left, Biden's side of the table did not move from any meaningful political position, but instead adopted a more progressive language and, on the Climate, a bolder framework that still fell well short of the Green New Deal's ambitions.

Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a memo Monday that Trump's attacks are "falling ridiculously."

"Despite the breathless coverage each new attack by Trump receives, this endless rotation of the same discredited spots is not the product of strategic genius, it is a sign of myopia and despair as each successive attempt fails, re-elevating a huge responsibility on Trump as his campaign goes struggling to find something new, "Bedingfield said.

The Biden campaign has ignored criticism from the Trump campaign of the former vice president's modest campaign schedule during the pandemic, which recently featured roughly one Delaware trip per week. Attendees argued that by ignoring many of Trump's attacks, Biden can focus on those that expose the president's own political weaknesses.

"Donald Trump has spent his entire life depending on blatant lies and silly conspiracy theories to distract himself from his own failures and misdeeds. But he also projects his own responsibilities onto others, which means that with his desperate attacks he constantly raises the issues that are disastrous for him, like lashing out at China after begging Xi for a reelection ransom and giving the coronavirus a pass, "said Biden spokesman Andrew Bates. "We starve Trump to the compromise he wants, and then we pounce when he shows his weak spot."

The Trump campaign did not return a request for comment.

Atack line

Trump and his allies have recently adjusted their line, to some degree. Biden is not, in most Trump accounts, the radical red threat to himself. He is either happy to clear the way for his promotion or too scared to face them. In an ad, the Trump campaign superimposed a kneeling image of Biden on images of rebel protests and looting scenes.

"Biden fails to confront radical leftists who are fighting to defuse and abolish the police," says the narrator. "With Biden kneeling to the left, we would have chaos on the streets."

Biden benefits, especially in these cases, where other lesser-known politicians could suffer. Most Americans don't need a fact check, though there have been plenty posted, to find the suggestion that Biden is conspiring with looters, vandals, and left-wing activists who are hard to believe. His criminal justice record was a pain point during the Democratic primaries, as some of his rivals argued that he too easily adopted or led legislation such as the 1994 crime bill, now widely viewed across party lines as a draconian failure that helped lead to mass incarceration. (Trump has even used the bill as a club against Biden in an effort to lessen his position with black voters.)

"Trump is so out of sync and out of sync, but Biden is also depriving him of the oxygen he wants," said Republican pollster Christine Matthews.

Matthews said she was surprised by the finding by Monmouth University, in a poll released Wednesday, that Americans understood the nuance of calls to "underfund the police," a catchphrase she thought might be "a very useful tool. forceful "for Trump to use against Democrats The poll showed that more than three in four Americans understood that the phrase meant, broadly speaking, that police departments should be reformed, rather than massively dissolved or closed.

But, he said, it follows older and suburban folks who see "the whole nuance" in talks about police reform, the Black Lives Matter movement, the Confederation's legacy and more.

By opposing cuts in police funding and defending statues of American founders like George Washington, he said, Biden "is coming up with these nuanced responses, and that's where public opinion is."

"Trump is looking to create a foil, which is the leftist mobs of people who want to change their way of life and the history of the United States, that is, the history of whites," said Matthews. "And Biden is not toying with that. He is threading the needle beautifully."

Meanwhile, Trump continues to hit with the same blunt objects that have failed him and others in a series of recent elections, with the most damage done in mid-2018, when Republicans were swept from the House majority.

Before and after his 2016 victory, Trump repeatedly tried and failed to mobilize what he and his campaign, as recently as Wednesday in an afternoon fundraising email, have referred to as "the silent majority", a decades old code. for typically white and wealthy opponents of cultural progressivism.

In 2017, Trump spent the weeks leading up to the Virginia governor's career warning that Democrat Ralph Northam was "fighting" for violent MS-13 gangs and sanctuary cities. Northam won that race by 9 percentage points, the largest margin of victory for a Democrat in a Virginia governor's career in 32 years.

In 2018, Trump attempted to focus the midterm elections on caravans of migrants fleeing violence in Central America and reaching the U.S.-Mexico border. But voters, motivated instead by Trump's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, overwhelmingly handed over control of the House of Representatives to Democrats.

After both losses, Trump largely dropped his failed messages.

This year, Trump has again attempted to repeat the tactics that worked in his 2016 career against Hillary Clinton, but have since failed. He has called Biden "corrupt", tried to lead him to progressive efforts to remove the police and knock down monuments, and used manipulated videos to portray Biden as senile, a move that could alienate older voters who, according to the Polls are in favor of Biden over Trump.

"It reminds me of some of the attacks on Barack Obama for being related to Weather Underground and black nationalists and Palestinian activists, who was kind of a radical," said Waleed Shahid, communications director for Justice Democrats, a leading progressive group. aligned with Ocasio-Cortez who has often ideologically disagreed with Biden. "It wasn't effective at the time and I don't think it is now."

In another troubling signal for Trump and his campaign, Republicans who voted negatively have not clung to the attacks on Biden like the Republican candidates against Obama and Clinton did.

The Washington Post, citing data from television advertising tracking firm Ad Analytics, reported this week that, played back-to-back, all Republican ads mentioning Biden's House and Senate careers add up to just three minutes.

Even allies like Gingrich have begun to show clues or breakthroughs of the broader Republican messaging strategy that could emerge if Trump can't reverse current trends. Biden, in this account, is not forgotten, but the message to Republican voters could stop increasing support for Trump's pleas to deny Democrats a ruling troika in 2021.

"Several people have tweeted asking how I could be afraid of Joe Biden. I'm not," Gingrich tweeted last weekend. "I am afraid of the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer machine that would emerge if the Democrats won the White House, the House and the Senate. Precisely because Biden is weak, he would be dominated by Pelosi and Schumer."