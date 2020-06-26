Trump wants federal hiring to focus on title skills

President Trump plans to order the federal government to change its hiring practices by prioritizing job seekers' skills over college degrees, according to administration and industry officials.

The president is expected to sign an executive order Friday outlining the new approach for the government during a meeting of the United States Labor Policy Advisory Board, which advises the administration on workers' policies.

With 2.1 million civilian workers, excluding postal service employees, the federal government is the nation's largest employer.

First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is the co-chair of the United States Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has worked to improve job training to meet the changing needs of employers.

She predicted that the change in federal government hiring would create a more inclusive and talented workforce, and encouraged the private sector to follow the leadership of the administration.

"We are modernizing federal recruiting to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting them according to degree requirements," he told the Associated Press in a statement.

"We encourage employers around the world to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce," he added.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the need for training and learning is as great as it was before the coronavirus pandemic led to the national unemployment rate rising above 13 percent last month.

"Americans are eager to go to work but they need our help," said Ross, the other co-chair of the board.

College degree requirements will not be eliminated entirely, but skills in jobs where holding a degree is less important will be emphasized in the new order, which will be implemented by the Office of Personnel Management.

Administration assistants say the change will create more opportunities for people to work for the government by acknowledging that much learning occurs outside of the classroom.

