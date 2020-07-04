Trump wants to give Americans a 'worthy show' for Independence Day in & # 39; Salute to America & # 39;

President Trump, who has protested the "cancellation culture," refused to allow the coronavirus pandemic to shut down a large Fourth of July celebration in Washington, despite objections from local officials about the rate hike. of infection.

Four flyovers over the East Coast cities, a D.C. military air show, music, and fireworks are available for the "Salute to America" ​​celebration in honor of the United States' 244th birthday on Saturday. Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m. off the White House lawn.

Trump will make patriotic remarks that celebrate the founding of the United States and the triumphs of American history. It will honor the military and inspire people to love their country by evoking its greatest virtues, heroes, and achievements, according to a report by a White House aide on the president's speech.

"He is appealing to the best of the American character, which is a logical extension of last night's speech. Saluting to the United States is one of the best things President Trump does," the adviser told Fox News. "He wants to give Americans a decent show on the fourth of July, and today's event will be even grander than last year's in terms of the number of flyovers!"

Trump already kicked off the Independence Day weekend with a challenging speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday, where he faced the "culture of cancellation" of racial justice activists and those who are trying to erase American history, tear down statues and defame heroes.

A few hours before his White House speech on Saturday, Trump retweeted a post from a conservative author who points out the hypocrisy of the "PC Coronavirus Police" that protesting against the United States is certain, but celebrating it is insecure.

Trump seeks to contrast sharply with alleged White House opponent Joe Biden, who issued an Independence Day message saying that the United States has never lived up to the foundational idea of ​​equality, evoking slavery and death. George Floyd's, and urged the country to tackle "systemic racism". Trump's adviser called Biden's message to Americans on July 4 "truly shocking."

"Biden begins by saying that the United States" has NEVER lived up to our ideals ", then denigrates Thomas Jefferson, evokes a series of the worst moments in our history, accuses the country of systemic racism, considers us Bad people whose conscience is 'gnawed' by the principles that it says 'we've never incarnated, and then goes on to say' The history of the United States is not a tale of Fairies & # 39;, and suggests that only by voting for him can the United States redeem himself from this terrible story, "said Trump's assistant.

As the coronavirus is far from contained, with more than 50,000 new cases a day, public health officials have warned against large-scale gatherings and cities have downplayed the celebrations by canceling fireworks, closing beaches, and even banning them. Spectators Nathan's famous Fourth of July hot dog. -eating contest.

COVID-19 cases have grown at a rate not experienced even during the deadliest phase of the pandemic in the spring, with Florida health officials recording another record day.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser raised objections about holding fireworks in the nation's capital, but noted that she does not control federal lands. He warned the federal government about the dangers of such a large crowd and told his constituents, "Just because someone invites you to a party doesn't mean you have to go."

The Department of the Interior has planned a grand celebration with more than 10,000 fireworks expected to light up the National Mall. The fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. and they last about 35 minutes.

Authorities said they would deliver 300,000 facial covers to spectators on the National Mall. Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt said visitors would be encouraged to wear masks and keep a distance of six feet from each other. But there was no indication that the masks would be mandatory.

As the celebration began, military air crossings greeted the skies over Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Military aircraft will join the largest air show in Washington, D.C., which will begin around 6:30 p.m. with a demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and a salute of 21 cannons from the 3rd Military Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard

The White House says this year's celebration will look "different from 2019" due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Last year, Trump held a major Independence Day event on the National Mall with armored military vehicles on display and delivered a speech from the Lincoln Memorial, to the dismay of Democrats who accused Trump of trying to politicize the holidays.

This year, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump invited frontline workers and their families to the White House to see the air shows and fireworks. Police, doctors, nurses, and the military are invited.

"The American people have shown great courage and spirit, particularly our incredible front-line workers, in fighting this global pandemic, just as our ancestors did in the fight to secure our independence, and both deserve celebration in the America's birthday this year, "the White House said. Deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

The White House emphasized that social distancing will be observed and facial toppings and personal hand sanitizer will be provided.

John Roberts of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.