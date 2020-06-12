Trump warns against & # 39; falsely tagging & # 39; to people like racists

The roundtable included religious leaders, law enforcement officials, small business owners, and senior members of the Trump administration. The president cautioned against general descriptions of Americans as racist or intolerant, insisting that "Americans are good and virtuous people."

"We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but we will not progress or heal wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigoted," Trump said.

While the president said he sympathizes with the peaceful protesters who march after George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Trump has a history of stoking racial spirits, including calling some protesters "thugs" and threatening with deploying the military to "dominate" looters

On Thursday, Trump repeatedly praised law enforcement and described those who used excessive force as "bad apples." And instead of talking about police violence against black people, Trump denounced officers who are white in the line of duty. He also suggested that his attempts at racial reconciliation would go "quickly and easily."

"We have so many different elements of strength in this country, we have so much potential in this country, we have the greatest potential," he said. "But we got off the topic and started thinking about things that don't matter or don't matter much. The important things we didn't even discuss, but today we are here to discuss very important things."

The president attempted to return to politics as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic and continued protests against police brutality, organizing a round table to discuss health, economic and justice disparities. He is expected to attend a multi-million dollar reelection fundraiser.

CNN has confirmed that three black law enforcement officials in the region were not invited to the roundtable: the region's chief of police, sheriff and district attorney. However, Glenn Heights Police Chief Vernell E. Dooley, who is African American, was invited. Glenn Heights is south of Dallas and has a population of approximately 16,000 people.

The Dallas Morning News first reported that all three officials had been excluded.

The President also confirmed in his comments that the White House is finalizing an executive order on police standards in the wake of the national protest at Floyd's death by police officers in Minnesota. Trump said the order "will encourage police departments across the country to comply with the latest professional standards for the use of force, including tactics to scale down."

Explaining what standards of force the executive order would require, Trump said it "means force, but force with compassion."

"But if you are really going to have to do a job where someone is really bad, you will have to do it with real strength, real power," he added.

The roundtable took place at the Gateway Church Dallas Campus, where some audience members sat shoulder to shoulder and many did not wear masks, even when Texas recently reported the highest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

In response to a request for comment, a White House official passed a list of attendees, which includes other law enforcement officials and representatives of law enforcement associations.

Previous public conversations that the White House has facilitated with the African American community have mainly included conservative allies, religious leaders, and law enforcement officers. They have not included civil rights leaders, local activists and organizers involved in protests over the death of George Floyd or the families of people who died as a result of police brutality.

During the roundtable and similar gatherings throughout the week, Trump has tried to convey his perceived victories to the African-American community, namely criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, and the overall state of the economy. He also used the meetings to call defunding police departments.

But he has continued to defend his inflammatory rhetoric, which has often fueled racial tensions. In an interview with Fox News after the round table, Trump defended his use of the phrase "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," which, when he tweeted last month, Twitter marked "glorify violence."

In a clip from the interview published Thursday night, Harris Faulkner, a black journalist for Fox News, asked the president where he believed the phrase came from.

"I think Philadelphia, the mayor of Philadelphia," said the president.

"No," replied Faulkner. "It comes from 1967. I was about 18 months old at the time," he said. "It was from the Miami police chief. He was cracking down, and he meant what he said. And he said, 'I don't even care if it looks brutal, I'm going to crack down.' When the looting begins, the shooting begins. That scared a lot of people when you tweeted that. "

"Well, it also comes from a very tough mayor," Trump said, referring to former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo, whose statue was removed from his post in the city last week.

"It means two things. Very different things," Trump continued. "One is that if there is looting there will probably be shooting, and that is not a threat, that is really a fact because that is what happens. And the other is that if there is looting there will be shooting. There are – they are very different meanings. No, there are very different meanings. "

After the roundtable, the president was expected to attend a joint fundraising committee dinner at a private residence, which will generate $ 10 million for Trump Victory, an official with the Republican National Committee confirmed to CNN. Trump Victory is a joint fundraising committee that benefits the Trump campaign, the RNC, and 22 states parties.

The price is $ 580,600 per couple to attend the event on Thursday night at a private home in Dallas. About 25 people are expected. Trump is expected to attend a similar fundraising event in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday.

These are Trump's first in-person fundraising events since March, when the coronavirus pandemic stopped fundraising and traditional campaigns.

The president's visit to the Lone Star State comes as Texas continues to grapple with the pandemic.

According to the Johns Hopkins University case count in the United States, there have been more than 80,000 coronavirus cases identified in Texas, and more than 1,900 have died from the virus. And on Wednesday night, the United States surpassed the 2 million identified coronavirus cases.

As Trump headed to Dallas, the White House coronavirus task force, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, met for the second time this week in Washington, as a trustworthy model projects a sharp increase in cases in the fall.

But as Pence and Trump continue to lead the country's coronavirus response, they have also been eager to put aside federal and state guidance this week for the sake of the president's reelection campaign.

Pence seemed to openly circumvent Virginia's guidelines on Wednesday when he tweeted and later deleted a photo with a large group of Trump campaign staff at his Viriginia headquarters without masks. The meeting limit is 10 people in Virginia.

Trump's visit to Dallas comes as Trump begins his return to campaign-related events, including in-person protests, even as federal guidelines continue to discourage large gatherings. On Wednesday, the president announced that he would host his first rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19.

Before the visit to Texas, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Trump for his handling of the coronavirus and for "running away" from a meaningful conversation about systemic racism.

"More than 1,800 Texans have died as a result of COVID-19, more than 2.9 million have applied for unemployment, and people around the world are marching against systemic racism in our country," Biden said in a statement. "For weeks, we have seen President Trump flee a meaningful conversation about systemic racism and police brutality. Instead, he has further divided our country. Today's trip to Texas will not change any of that. President Trump is more interested in photography, operations that offer a healing voice while our nation is in mourning. "

This story has been updated with comments from Trump's interview with Fox News.