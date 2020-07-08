Trump warns that shares will & # 39; disintegrate & # 39; If he loses. JPMorgan says a Biden victory could help stocks

JPMorgan Chase predicts that a blue wave could even help drive stocks.

"The consensus view is that a Democratic victory in November it will be negative for stocks. However, we see this result as neutral to slightly positive, "JPMorgan strategists led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

This is because investors are betting that President Biden would moderate his policy proposals, including raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations, to accommodate the weak economy he would inherit. They also expect negative aspects, such as higher regulation, to be offset by positive aspects, such as lower tariffs.

Democrats will likely "prioritize policies that will promote economic recovery, as the unemployment rate will be around 9% in the first quarter of 2021," UBS strategists wrote Monday. "We believe that a Blue Wave will have a more or less neutral effect on stocks."

History offers hope

The old saying is that Wall Street likes stagnation in Washington because it means that politicians have less room to mess things up.

But history offers some hope for investors who lose sleep over a blue wave. There have been five times since World War II when a Democratic president was backed by a unified Democratic majority in Congress: 1948, 1960, 1976, 1992, and 2008. Markets reacted negatively, but only initially.

The S&P 500 declined an average of 2.4% in November after those Democratic sweeps, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

For December of those years, the S&P 500 gained an average of 3.1%, advancing in each case. Even more significant: The S&P 500 rebounded an average of 10.4% in the following calendar year as the commotion faded, gaining ground in all but a year, CFRA found.

"In the event of a similar sweep, the record suggests (but does not guarantee) that the initial shock will cause stocks to fall, but then it will recover in the next month and calendar year," Stovall told CNN Business in an email. .

Blue Wave opportunities on the rise

Although a Democratic sweep seemed unlikely just a few months ago, the pandemic, racial tensions, and economic turmoil have changed the political winds.

"Without a significant course correction by Trump, we believe Biden and the Senate are on the path of a Blue Wave," Chris Krueger, a Washington policy analyst with Cowen's Washington Research Group, wrote to clients.

Biden has a 61% chance of winning the elections, according to the prediction platform PredictIt, compared to 44% two months ago. And Democrats have a 62% chance of winning control of the United States Senate, compared to 43% in early April.

Of course, that still leaves a substantial chance that Republicans will still control the White House and Senate.

And nobody knows for sure what will happen, in the elections or in the stock market.

Few predicted that Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and many Wall Street strategists feared that Trump would be a disaster for the stock market. Instead, the S&P 500 took off like a rocket when Trump won.

Winners and losers

A Biden administration would also produce winners and losers in the market. The companies that benefited most from Trump's corporate tax cuts may stumble, because Biden has proposed raising the corporate rate from 21% to 28%.

Goldman Sachs warned that Biden's tax plan would cut his estimate of the S&P 500 earnings for 2021 to $ 150, a cut of about $ 20 a share.

Health care stocks are already gearing up for potential policy issues: The sector is trading at nearly its lowest relative valuation minimum on record, according to Goldman.

Fossil The companies would also be pressured by a reversal of Trump's efforts to cut red tape, because Biden and Democrats have promised to alienate the United States from these fuels.

Biden's trade

Still, such perceived negatives to the market would likely be offset. For example, the Democrats' clean energy drive would accelerate the burgeoning ESG movement and boost renewable energy companies.

A Biden victory could also spell the end of the trade war that investors detest. Trump's love of tariffs has reduced corporate profits, increased costs, and increased uncertainty.

Lowering the tariffs could be a "significant boost" to corporate profits by lowering import costs and prices, JPMorgan says.

Another silver lining: Democrats want to raise the federal minimum wage to $ 7.25 an hour. Higher wages would reduce corporate profit margins, but They also mean that Americans have more money to spend, which is why JPMorgan says it would be a "net positive" for S&P 500 companies.

A Democratic sweep could also pave the way for the United States to increase spending on ruined roads, bridges, and airports. A massive infrastructure package would create jobs and increase industrial and material stocks.

Perhaps most importantly to investors, a Biden victory would not stop the Federal Reserve's rush of easy money that catapulted American stocks.

"I'm not worried at all," Kristina Hooper, Invesco's chief global strategist, said of a possible Biden victory. "The Fed dictates a lot of what is happening to the stock market. There is much less influence from the person at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."