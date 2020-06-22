Trump was & # 39; energized & # 39; and he wasn't mad about the empty seats at the Tulsa rally, says Kayleigh McEnany

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that President Trump "was not at all angry" that there were several empty seats at his first campaign rally in months.

He added that "the president was quite energized" at Saturday's campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.

"He was in a very good mood," McEnany continued. "It was a great night and there was a lot to celebrate."

He also noted that the president "is in his best mood when he can speak directly to the American people because that is what he loves."

Ahead of Saturday's event, Trump supporters had been queuing for days to secure their seats in an arena housing just under 20,000, and the Trump campaign last week touted that they received more than 1 million ticket requests. Still, on Saturday several seats were noticeably empty.

Several media outlets, including CNN and MSNBC, were quick to point out that Trump was unable to fill the arena, despite expectations of a crowded house.

Top Democrats had gloated that teen activists had sabotaged participation in the Trump rally, and within hours the Trump campaign responded, saying that media organizations are complicit in spreading false narratives about the event, and that the protesters and the coronavirus were the real culprits.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, specifically stated that the teens allegedly booked dozens of tickets to the Tulsa event online, and then did not show up, preventing others from attending. "The teens actually hit you on TikTok," Ocasio-Cortez wrote to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, referring to a popular Chinese video-sharing social media app.

A Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday that fire chief records show that just under 6,200 scanned tickets were recorded for the rally at the BOK Center. The figure does not include Trump team staff members or private suites, which were fully booked. The capacity of the arena is 19,000.

Parscale on Sunday responded by explaining the process of the campaign to rule out fake ticket requests, which was implemented after activists made similar efforts to derail previous protests.

"Leftists and online trolls are making a victory lap, thinking they somehow affected rally attendance, they don't know what our rallies are talking about or how their rallies work," Parscale said. "Reporters who wrote cheerfully about TikTok and K-Pop [Korean pop music fans], without contacting the campaign for comment, behaved unprofessionally and were willing to cheat the charade."

"I was with him after the rally, it was a great success," said McEnany. "His speech received excellent criticism."

He noted that the president "was in a good mood on Marine One." He also noted that Trump "routinely" draws "extraordinary turnout as we saw, for example, at the event with [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, 50,000 people attended."

Fox News' Tyler Olson, Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.