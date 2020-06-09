Trump watches police reforms while ignoring systemic racism

But as Trump now considers endorsing some of those reforms and addressing issues of race and vigilance in a prominent speech, his message on the matter remains confusing and, in the opinion of some advisers, tainted by a hard-line stance that he adopted at the beginning of protests at the national level that some consider difficult to walk.

Even when considering the submission of police reform proposals as early as this week, Trump and many of his top lieutenants have denied that systemic racism is a problem in police policing.

On Tuesday morning, as his aides prepared to present him with possible police reforms, Trump took advantage of a widely condemned police force incident, accusing a 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was seriously injured after police pushed to the ground. of being part of a "configuration" of Antifa

A week after establishing a hard-line "law and order" stance on his chemically tarnished path to the Church of St. John, some Trump aides say it's unclear how Trump can pivot toward a more conciliatory message. Two Trump campaign aides said they believe Trump has mishandled the protests, questioning whether Trump has what it takes to close the gap.

"A speech, lacking genuine compassion, at any time would not help," said the adviser. "It just isn't genuinely compassionate."

Message of law and order

At last week's meetings, including a campaign session and communications aides from the Republican National Committee, Trump repeatedly returned to his message of law and order, even as the violence disappeared from ongoing street protests and Guard troops Nacional began to withdraw from Washington.

Trump's main concern, according to officials and others familiar with his approach, does not seem weak in the face of violence and looting, a stance that has been reinforced in his conversations with allies in the conservative media and elsewhere.

Although he has publicly and privately denounced the murder of Floyd, the unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest, Trump has shown little willingness to go beyond the rhetoric of the crime he believes who is welcomed by his main followers. A year and a half after signing the First Step Law, a landmark piece of criminal justice reform legislation, Trump's predetermined view of criminal justice issues continues to skew toward the crime-fighting mantra that has molded his views for decades past.

Ongoing efforts within the White House to convene a "listening session" for Trump with black leaders have been halted, although Vice President Mike Pence participated in one last week. Trump may meet with social justice activists sometime this week, authorities said, though the parameters were still being worked out. An official said any event would likely include evangelicals, whom Trump has become obsessed with after polls showed support between him and the key electoral constituency.

In the two weeks after Floyd's death, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ja & # 39; Ron Smith and other White House officials have held talks with several advocates for criminal justice reform and law enforcement groups to solicit ideas for possible political action. Those conversations have focused on Kushner and Smith's pre-existing relationships with groups that were key to passing the First Step Act.

& # 39; Separate track & # 39;

While the White House works to assess what kind of policies Trump could publicly support and endorse, Democrats on Capitol Hill have already unveiled a package of legislative actions, swift actions that will be the backdrop for any action Trump ultimately proposes. .

Senate Republicans have also formed a task force to work on police reform legislation. The group is chaired by Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's only black Republican, and includes GOP Sens. John Cornyn, Lindsey Graham, Shelley Moore Capito, and Ben Sasse. After a Republican lunch in the Senate on Tuesday during which Scott presented some of his proposals, including an anti-lynching provision, funding for police cameras and a review of the "do not touch" orders, the South Carolina Republican said who was working on a "separate track" for the White House.

Later, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows traveled to Capitol Hill along with Kushner and Smith to discuss possible police reform legislation in Scott's office.

"We are hopeful that we can address the problem in a real way," Meadows told reporters as he left Capitol Hill. "We are allowing stakeholders to set priorities and hopefully we can respond with real legislation or action, we want to let our actions speak louder than our words."

While a proposal to have Trump sit down with African-American leaders has been postponed, Trump sat down with law enforcement officials on Monday. But instead of encouraging the president to dig deep into the crime-fighting rhetoric that has dominated his Twitter feed, Trump heard from law enforcement officials who believe in implementing reforms.

Chief Steven Casstevens, president of the International Association of Police Chiefs, said the roundtable lasted "more than an hour" after the press left the room on Monday and that Trump heard from several law enforcement officials. law on the reforms they believe should be implemented, from creating a national database of police officers who have lost their certification and have been fired from certain departments to develop national standards for police officer training and disciplinary measures.

"I thought he was incredibly responsive," said Casstevens. "Many of the topics we mentioned … I think they were illuminating for the president to hear."

Casstevens and others involved in discussions with the White House said there is broader agreement on the need to develop a national standard of use of force for police officers.

Avoid questions

Meanwhile, Trump has shown little interest, at least in public, in answering questions about racism and surveillance. It has reduced the amount of questions it has received from journalists in recent days, including on race issues, a different change from when it called almost daily press conferences during the coronavirus pandemic. And their public hours have been light for most of the past few days.

While acknowledging Monday that there may be a way to fight crime "in a much kinder way," he insisted again that "99.9%" of police officers are "great, great people" without implicit racial bias.

It echoed the views of several senior cabinet officials, who also said in recent days that systemic racism did not exist in the American police.

"I don't think the law enforcement system is systematically racist," Attorney General William Barr told CBS News on Sunday.

"Painting law enforcement with a broad touch of systemic racism is really a disservice to the men and women who put on the badge," said Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on ABC.

Even though former Trump rival vice president during election year Joe Biden traveled to Houston this week to meet with members of Floyd's family and recorded a deeply personal speech that was played during his funeral on Tuesday, Trump has made no plans. to travel to Houston or Minneapolis, where Floyd died, although the idea was briefly raised within the White House.

Instead, Trump seems more focused on resuming his campaign trip. He tweeted Tuesday that his first campaign rally after a month-long moratorium due to the coronavirus pandemic could come next week.

He plans to raise money for the campaign in Texas on Thursday, and attendees said Trump may also participate in an event related to the ongoing national conversation about police and race while there.

While some officials within the White House continue to push for Trump to provide some kind of address that indicates his interest and focuses on the anger surrounding police brutality, others have questioned what Trump's message would be and have warned against the handover of a direction to the nation just for doing it.

Some within the White House also believe that Trump should listen to members of the black community to better understand the issues and help brainstorm how to move ahead before speaking to the country.

However, Trump has insisted that a focus on "law and order" plays better politically and has downplayed the role racism plays in violent police incidents.

His approach seemed to come alive again over the weekend after some activists and Democrats called for the dismantling and, in some cases, the dismantling of police departments, an approach that Trump quickly condemned and attributed to Biden. Aides said they saw the liberal outlay push as a way to spread "law and order" messages, even as the riots subside and the questions turn to police reform.

Biden quickly said he did not support the police outlay.