Trump wears a mask while visiting injured service members at Walter Reed

"I'll probably have a mask if you must know. I probably have a mask. I think when you're in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you're talking to a lot of soldiers, people who in some cases cases just got off the operating table I think wearing a mask is a great thing. I have never been against masks, but I think they have a time and a place, "Trump told reporters before his visit.
Trump was briefly seen wearing a mask while walking with staff, who also wore masks, at the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland. He made no comment while wearing one. This is the first time since the pandemic began that the White House press corps caught a glimpse of Trump with his face covered.
The president's decision to wear a mask during his Saturday trip to the medical center comes after months of refusing to wear it publicly, contrary to the recommendations of public health experts from his own administration.
During a Fox News interview on Thursday, Trump scoffed at his visit to Walter Reed and said, "I hope to wear a mask when I walk into Walter Reed. You are in a hospital, I think it is very appropriate."
Trump then doubled down on his intention to cover his face in a hospital and said in an interview Friday with Telemundo: "That would not be difficult for me."
Even after the federal government recommended that Americans wear masks in places where social distancing is impossible, Trump stated that it was unlikely that he would ever wear one. And even when some of his aides gently encouraged him to be seen on the advice of his own government, Trump insisted that wearing a mask would make him look weak and give him the impression that he was not controlling the pandemic.
The president has also ridiculed those who have used it publicly, such as 2020 rival Joe Biden. The White House insists that wearing masks is not necessary for Trump, as he and those around him are regularly screened for Covid-19.
During a May visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, Trump refused to wear a mask in full view of the press, because he said he did not want to give in to media criticism and pressure.
