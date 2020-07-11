Trump wears a mask while visiting injured service members at Walter Reed





"I'll probably have a mask if you must know. I probably have a mask. I think when you're in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you're talking to a lot of soldiers, people who in some cases cases just got off the operating table I think wearing a mask is a great thing. I have never been against masks, but I think they have a time and a place, "Trump told reporters before his visit.

Trump was briefly seen wearing a mask while walking with staff, who also wore masks, at the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland. He made no comment while wearing one. This is the first time since the pandemic began that the White House press corps caught a glimpse of Trump with his face covered.

The president's decision to wear a mask during his Saturday trip to the medical center comes after months of refusing to wear it publicly, contrary to the recommendations of public health experts from his own administration.

CNN previously reported that Trump's agreement to wear a mask in public was the result of a strong "plea" by attendees, who urged the President to set an example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit.