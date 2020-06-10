Trump weighs executive action on police reform ahead of Dallas roundtable







As Trump believes he supports some form of police reform measures, including those being debated on Capitol Hill or others that he could implement more directly through executive action, top advisers, including chief of staff Mark, are expected to Meadows, present options to the President by early Wednesday

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested executive action was possible in an interview early Wednesday.

"We believe we will have proactive political prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order," he said on Fox News.

Some attendees viewed Trump's visit to Dallas on Thursday as a potential place for Trump to reveal what police reform measures he supports, although it remains unclear whether he will have made a decision by then.

Trump will participate in a roundtable with "religious leaders, law enforcement, and small business owners" when he visits Texas on Thursday for a political fundraiser. The White House said Trump "will discuss solutions to historical economic, health and justice disparities in American communities" during the event, which is expected to occur in a church in the afternoon. Since the beginning of last week, some White House officials have worked to convene a "listening session" with black leaders, although efforts have somewhat halted. Vice President Mike Pence met with members of the black community at various points during the past week, including Tuesday. Trump's visit to Dallas is primarily for a high-dollar fundraising dinner, his first in-person campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic closed travel. He is also expected to raise cash from the campaign this weekend in New Jersey. But the visit also presents an opportunity for the President to speak on police and race issues, an issue that has largely eluded public appearances in the past week. Trump and his top lieutenants have downplayed the role that systemic racism plays in American police departments. But Trump has been open to certain areas of law enforcement reform and his advisers have been in talks with Senator Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who is leading efforts in the Senate to write the reform legislation. Police. In the two weeks after George Floyd's death, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ja & # 39; Ron Smith and other White House officials have held talks with several advocates for criminal justice reform and enforcement groups. law to solicit ideas for possible political action. During a round table with police officials on Monday, Trump was "incredibly receptive" to certain reform ideas, according to one participant, Chief Steven Casstevens, president of the International Association of Chief Police Officers. Casstevens said the roundtable lasted "more than an hour" after the press left the room and that Trump heard from several law enforcement officials about the reforms they think should be implemented, by creating a database. National Police Officers who have lost their certification and have been fired from certain departments to develop national standards for police officer training and disciplinary action. "I thought he was incredibly responsive," said Casstevens. "Many of the topics we mentioned … I think they were illuminating for the president to hear." Casstevens and others involved in discussions with the White House said there is broader agreement on the need to develop a national standard of use of force for police officers.

