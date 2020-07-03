Trump will accuse the & # 39; mafia of left & # 39; of & # 39; totalitarian behavior & # 39; in the comments of Mount Rushmore

President Trump will emphasize America's history as a "great and virtuous country" in remarks on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday to mark the start of the Independence Day weekend, a familiar person told Fox News. with his speech.

The person added that the president will also punish left-wing activists and practitioners of the so-called "cancellation culture" who have focused on statues and monuments of historical figures across the United States in recent weeks. According to the familiar person, a key theme of the speech will be that such protesters are "engaging in totalitarian behavior that is completely foreign to American life, and we should not accept it."

"If we tear down our history, we cannot understand ourselves or the fate of the United States," said the person who described another central theme.

Trump's speech will be followed by a fireworks display over the iconic monument in the Black Hills. Some 7,000 tickets have been distributed for the event, and Republican Governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem has promised that the social distancing guidelines will not apply.

Trump has been criticized on several fronts for holding an event during nationwide protests over alleged systemic racism and white supremacy in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

In some cities, protesters have demolished, vandalized, or called for the removal of statues and monuments depicting Confederate figures, as well as such diverse non-Confederate figures as Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, George Washington, Christopher Columbus, and Theodore Roosevelt.

Additionally, some Native American groups are using Trump's visit to protest the Mount Rushmore monument, noting that the Black Hills were taken from the Lakota people against the treaty agreements.

More than 100 protesters, many Lakota, lined the road leading from Keystone to the monument with signs and playing Lakota music. They raised their fists in the air as cars laden with event goers passed. Some responded by waving and honking the horn.

"The president needs to open his eyes. We are also people, and it was our land first, "said Hehakaho Waste, a spiritual elder from the Oglala Sioux tribe.

The event has also come under scrutiny for lack of social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. State officials have asked those who feel sick or are in high-risk groups to watch the holidays at home.

"The masks will be available in the first place. They are not necessary, but people will be able to have them if they don't have one when they come," South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told "Fox & Friends" on Friday. "And I think we have done several things to mitigate the spread of COVID."

Steve Allender, the mayor of the nearby town of Rapid, said he does not necessarily believe the measures are sufficient, as he doubts the attendees "will disqualify themselves because they developed cough the day or the day before."

The small town of Keystone, located a couple of miles from the monument, was packed with people on Friday hoping to catch a glimpse of the fireworks and the President. Many wore pro-Trump shirts and hats. Few wore masks.

"This will be in the first four of July that I'm talking about," said Mike Stewhr, who brought his family from Nebraska.

Rapid City's Mike Harris said he was a Republican but was wearing a mask and waving an anti-Trump flag. He also sported a gun on each hip. He said he was concerned that the event would trigger an outbreak of COVID-19.

"I think it is a bad example given by our president and our governor," said Harris.

Robin Pladsen, director of the Keystone Chamber of Commerce, delivered masks and hand sanitizer from a tent. She said the tourist influx would help businesses pay off the loans they had taken to survive the economic center, but she recognized the risk to the city's health.

Security is expected to be tight, with the path leading to Mount Rushmore closed. Governor's spokeswoman Maggie Seidel did not say whether the South Dakota National Guard was being deployed, but said organizers make sure it is a safe event.

But several people who once oversaw the fire hazard at the national monument have said that lighting fireworks over the forest is a bad idea that could cause a major forest fire. The fireworks were suspended after 2009 because an infestation of mountain pine beetles increased fire risks.

Noem pushed for the fireworks to resume shortly after she was elected, and asked for Trump's help. The president brushed aside fire concerns earlier this year, saying, "What can burn? It's stone."

