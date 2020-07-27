Trump will attend RNC in North Carolina to accept the nomination

President Trump was pressured Monday on his decision to leave portions of next month's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, over concerns about the coronavirus, and told reporters that he plans to attend part of the proceedings in Carolina. North.

Trump, who was in North Carolina to visit a biotechnology center that helps develop a potential vaccine for COVID-19, confirmed that he will return to North Carolina in late August when the party nominates him for president.

"The rest I will do differently," he said. "We could have done it in many different ways."

He added: “I think we did the right thing. I'm really happy to have a part of it at least, a very important piece in North Carolina. ”

JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF WARNS REPUBLICAN CONVENTION BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES COULD PUT THE COMMUNITY AT RISK

Trump was responding to a question from a journalist about whether he thought North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper made the right decision not to guarantee the RNC a full convention with an arena packed with party officials, delegates and activists, as desired by Trump for fear of the coronavirus.

Last month, the RNC chose Jacksonville to host large portions of the convention, after largely leaving the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, over disagreements over restrictions related to the coronavirus.

But Trump announced last week that he was canceling portions of the convention to be held in Florida.

"The timing for this event is not correct, it is simply not correct," Trump said during a White House press conference. "To have a great convention, it just isn't the right time."

Trump added: "There is nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe."

Democrats urge congressional party members not to attend the convention in person

Even after moving most of the convention to Florida, the RNC had always planned to hold some business aspects of the meeting in Charlotte.

But major prime-time events, like the acceptance speech for the president's nomination, will likely move online.

"We are going to do some things with tele-rallies and online the week we are discussing, which would be really good. I think we will do well," Trump said.

Democrats have also dramatically shortened their convention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democratic National Convention, which has been delayed for a month and is scheduled to begin on August 17, is still being held in Milwaukee.

But the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced last month that its meeting will be held primarily online, with delegates and Democratic members of Congress participating in the convention virtually rather than in person.

Commenting on the announcement of the president's convention, DNC President Tom Pérez accused that "unlike Trump, we follow science, listen to doctors and public health experts, and work through plans to protect lives That was how we made the decision to hold a responsible convention that will bring our country together, ensure that our delegates can handle official affairs without public health risk, and will still highlight our Milwaukee host community. "

Fox News's Sally Persons contributed to this report.