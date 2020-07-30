Trump will meet with the family of the murdered soldier of Fort Hood, Vanessa Guillén

The family of the murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén was scheduled to meet with President Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss the new bill "#IAmVanessaGuillen," a proposal aimed at helping victims of sexual harassment.

"I don't know a person in the world who doesn't think this is the best in the world," family attorney and author of the bill Natalie Khawam said, according to FOX 26 Houston. "Everyone thinks it is time."

The bill would allow service members who claim sexual harassment to avoid going through their chain of command and instead report abuse claims to a toll-free 800 number.

Guillén, 20, went missing in April after she was allegedly beaten to death by fellow enlisted soldier Aaron Robinson, 20, with the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, 22, investigators said.

After a months-long search, Guillén's remains were found near Fort Hood on June 30. Robinson then committed suicide when investigators approached him, authorities said. Aguilar has been accused of allegedly helping Robinson dispose of Guillén's body.

Guillén's family said he told them he was being sexually harassed at the base, but never reported. The army has not confirmed the claims.

"(Vanessa) felt so insecure that going to them (her chain of command) to make any type of report that she shared with her family and friends, any type of report, she knew that she could receive harassment or retaliation" Sylvia García, Democrat from Texas, he said last week, according to Houston's KPRC-TV. "We know that Vanessa's story is not new, and it is time to stop this. This can never happen again."

Guillén's family will march from Capitol Hill to the White House on Thursday morning to present the bill, which the president is expected to support, FOX 26 reported.

The Army is investigating Fort Hood's sexual harassment program, according to Stars & Stripes.