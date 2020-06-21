Trump will no longer speak to an overflowing crowd in Tulsa before the main rally speech

People wait in line to attend the President Trump rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20. Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus and ongoing protests against racial injustices do not appear to prevent President Trump from visiting Tulsa on Saturday for his first rally since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Trump has used the past month to promote the nation's "transition to greatness" amid a pandemic affecting the health and wealth of Americans, the Oklahoma campaign event will serve as a political opportunity to signal to supporters who are returning to normal.

Trump is eager to resume The bustling protests he believes were key to his 2016 victory at a time when his re-election prospects have dimmed, largely because many Americans disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus and his response to calls. for the racial justice that is taking over this country.

Trump is also seeking to divert public attention from his especially difficult week, which included a series of unflattering bombs revealed in a new book by his former national security adviser John Bolton, who described Trump as unfit for the White House, and two setbacks for his administration on LGBTQ rights and immigration in the Supreme Court.

On Friday night, Trump's attorney general tried to expel a powerful United States attorney who investigated several associates of the president, but the Manhattan attorney refused to resign.

But health experts have warned that the recovery could lead to an increase in coronavirus transmissions. And the Trump campaign, which appears to recognize the risk, has required potential attendees to sign disclaimers to register for the event.

The event in Tulsa, the site of a 1921 massacre of African Americans, originally scheduled for June 19, the oldest regular celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, was announced two and a half weeks after the death of a Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Later, Trump pushed the rally one day, saying it was "out of respect" for his African American friends and supporters.

Although Trump has said that he originally did not schedule the event for June 16 "on purpose," the campaign also appears to be using the event to have its black substitutes share the spotlight. The campaign is bringing several Trump supporters to the event, including more than two dozen Black Trump substitutes.

When asked Friday if anyone in the White House had any reservations about continuing the rally despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, McEnany said no one was concerned.

"We are all on board to go to Oklahoma," he said.