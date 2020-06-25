Trump will not follow New Jersey quarantine mandate on next trip







"The President of the United States is not a civilian. Anyone who is very close to him, including staff, guests and the press, is tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative," the spokesman said. from the White House, Judd Deere, in a statement. .

Trump recently traveled to Arizona, one of the states designated by New Jersey as an access point requiring quarantine. The governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and New York announced Wednesday that they would require people who have been in those states to be quarantined for 14 days or face fines.

Deere, however, said the White House followed mitigation plans to prevent contagion during the visit to Arizona on Tuesday and that "anyone traveling in support of the President this weekend will be closely monitored for symptoms and will It will test you for COVID and therefore represents little or no risk to local populations. "

In response, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" on Wednesday afternoon that "there is a separation for essential workers, and I think, by any definition, the president of the America is an essential worker. " "I think the most important point here is that we want people to be really responsible in terms of thinking not only about themselves, but about their family and their communities," continued the Democratic governor. "And we've defeated this virus in New Jersey with a huge loss of life. We've been through hell and we don't want to go through hell again. And that's the spirit that underpins what I'm asking people to do. to do ". Murphy, along with Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo, of New York, and Ned Lamont, of Connecticut, said the previous Wednesday that the travel notice applies to anyone who comes from a state with a positive test rate greater than 10 per 100,000 residents at a moving average of 7 days or a state with 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day moving average. "We have to make sure that the virus doesn't get into an airplane," Cuomo said. "We work very hard to reduce the rate of viral transmission, and we don't want it to increase." As of Wednesday, the notice applies to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas. Interstate travel restrictions are just another consequence of the federal government's inability to create a strong national public health infrastructure. The lack of effective national rules and supply chains has largely left each state on its own and had the effect of pitting them against each other.

