Trump will not say if he will accept the results of the 2020 elections

President Trump on Sunday declined to say whether he will accept the results of the 2020 election, adding that "it will have to do."

The president also claimed without evidence that "voting by mail is going to manipulate the election," during an interview broadcast on "Fox News Sunday."

In response, Fox News presenter Chris Wallace asked, "Are you suggesting that you may not accept the election results?"

"No. I have to see," Trump replied, before saying that it was Hillary Clinton who "never accepted her loss [2016]" and "seems like a fool."

"But can you give a direct answer to the choice?" Wallace pushed.

Trump replied, "I have to see. Look, you … I have to see it.

"No, I am not going to say yes. I am not going to say no, and I did not do it the last time either," he added, referring to being asked the same question in the 2016 election.

During the extensive meeting, Wallace presented the results of the latest Fox News national poll, which showed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leading Trump by eight points.

The commander-in-chief played down the findings as "false surveys."

"First of all, I am not losing because those are false surveys," he said. "They were false in 2016 and now they are even more false."

Later in the interview, Trump was also asked if he was a "good loser" overall.

"I'm not a good loser. I don't like to lose. I don't lose too often. I don't like to lose," Trump replied.