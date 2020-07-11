Trump will not say whether he will forgive Manafort and Stone, he calls FBI investigators & # 39; human scum & # 39;

Trump also harshly criticized FBI officials for how they conducted the investigation into whether Russia was trying to interfere in the 2016 election, which the office began before Special Adviser Robert Mueller took over.
The president called FBI officials involved in the Russia investigation "human scum" at the briefing because he believes the lives of several of his friends and colleagues were unnecessarily ruined due to the investigation.
The Justice Department inspector general, in a comprehensive review of the start of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation in Russia, found that the investigation was successfully opened, but that the FBI made serious mistakes in its remarks on Trump's political partners.
Mueller's investigation, after two years of painstaking investigation, documented several contacts between Trump campaign associates and the Russians, as the campaign sought to benefit from efforts to sow discord in the U.S. election, as well as various attempts from the president to obstruct the investigation.
Manafort was convicted of bank and tax fraud and admitted to crimes related to foreign lobbying.
Trump said Stone, who was convicted and sentenced for lying to Congress about his efforts during the 2016 campaign, was "treated unfairly."
He also said that Manafort's "black book" documenting Ukrainian payments was "a fraud."
Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.