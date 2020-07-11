Trump will not say whether he will forgive Manafort and Stone, he calls FBI investigators & # 39; human scum & # 39;

When asked about the pardons at the coronavirus task force briefing, Trump replied, "He will find out."

Trump also harshly criticized FBI officials for how they conducted the investigation into whether Russia was trying to interfere in the 2016 election, which the office began before Special Adviser Robert Mueller took over.

The president called FBI officials involved in the Russia investigation "human scum" at the briefing because he believes the lives of several of his friends and colleagues were unnecessarily ruined due to the investigation.

The Justice Department inspector general, in a comprehensive review of the start of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation in Russia, found that the investigation was successfully opened, but that the FBI made serious mistakes in its remarks on Trump's political partners.