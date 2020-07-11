Trump will sign an order to 'give way to citizenship' to DACA recipients

President Trump pledged on Friday to sign an executive order creating a "path to citizenship" for "dreamy" immigrants, though a press secretary later backtracked on the plan and some experts say he is not authorized to do so.

Trump told Telemundo presenter José Díaz-Balart that the order would lead to citizenship for beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“One of the aspects of (order) will be DACA. We are going to have a path to citizenship, ”said Trump.

But immigration experts and fellow Republicans said Trump would have to go through Congress for such a radical immigration policy.

"There is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a" path to citizenship "by executive mandate," Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted.

"It was unconstitutional when Obama issued an executive amnesty, and it would be a HUGE mistake if Trump tries to illegally expand the amnesty."

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere later issued a statement saying: "As the president announced today, he is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect workers Americans. "

The statement added: "In addition, the President has long said he is ready to work with Congress on a negotiated legislative solution for DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms. .

"This does not include amnesty."