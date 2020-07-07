Trump will travel to the coronavirus access point to talk about drug trafficking in South America







Despite the furious coronavirus pandemic, Trump will turn his attention Friday to the issue of drug trafficking in South America, visiting the U.S. Southern Command for a briefing, a White House official confirmed to CNN. The trip was first reported by Politico.

Doral, Florida, where the United States Southern Command is located, is less than two miles from the President's Golf Club. But it's also in Miami-Dade County, which is currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreak.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that Miami-Dade County has seen a 90% increase in the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the past 13 days, according to the latest data released by the Miami-Dade County government. . It has also seen a staggering increase in the number of ICU beds being used (86%) and in the use of ventilators (127%).

A presidential visit, regardless of who is in office, requires a significant amount of resources, with White House officials, representatives of the White House Medical Unit, and United States Secret Service agents traveling before the president to coordinate with local officials on the ground. There is a great deal of medical preparation involved every time a president travels, with plans set for the worst-case scenario.

There is always a primary hospital, usually designated by the White House Medical Unit before a trip. There is "a thorough and exhaustive survey of that hospital" for its medical capabilities, said former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow, a CNN collaborator. The Medical Unit and the Secret Service of the White House will evaluate the hospital and coordinate logistics with staff to be prepared for any type of medical emergency. They will also install secure communications so that ground-traveling agents can quickly communicate with the hospital, where an agent is always in place. Transportation routes and air transportation options are planned and tested in advance. When he was involved in presidential travel during the Obama administration, Wackrow said he would speak to various hospital officials before a visit, taking a tour and communicating with the charge nurse, physician assistants, and chiefs of various sections. There's also a press component involved: In the case of a transfer of power under Amendment 25, there are plans for a venue for a press conference and where the government transfer would take place. Typically, there is a trauma area reserved for the President, but it may only be designated rather than removed from commission when a hospital is particularly taxed. "We are not going to displace any medical care to wait for the president, but if he goes there, there will be a significant impact on the hospital," Wackrow said. During a pre-trip tour like this, officials would put on personal protective equipment, possibly moving through areas where Covid-19 patients are being treated and are at risk of exposure. From a temporal perspective, doctors and nurses will spend a certain amount of time planning and communicating with the President's team. Additionally, there are designated "flyby hospitals" prior to a visit, multiple hospitals where Air Force One could land quickly in the event of a medical emergency en route. Meanwhile, the Miami Jackson Health System has seen a 120% increase in Covid-19 patients in the past two weeks, according to data published by the hospital system on Twitter. On June 20, Jackson Health reported 157 patients with Covid-19. As of Monday, 345 reported. Jackson Health System is a nonprofit academic medical system. The state of Florida does not disclose the current number of Covid-19 patients in the state. The state only publishes the number of hospital beds available, which is currently 14,324 (24%). The average 14-day positivity rate in Miami-Dade County is 23%, according to data released by the county government. Friday's event may coincide with an executive order on immigration. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Monday that the White House "will look at a number of immigration-related issues" for an upcoming executive order.

