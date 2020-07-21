Trump wishes former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, & # 39; well & # 39;

"I just wish him well, frankly," Trump said during a White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump acknowledged that he had met Maxwell "numerous times" over the years, but said he had not been following his case.
The president was also asked if he believes Maxwell will turn against powerful men, including Prince Andrew, who has faced public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince while a minor.
Trump replied to Maxwell, "I don't know. I really haven't followed him too much. Frankly, I wish him well. I've known her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish him well. Whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew. I just don't know. I don't know. "
Maxwell is a former confidant and ex-girlfriend of Epstein, the alleged billionaire sex trafficker who died by suicide in prison last year.
Maxwell is charged with incitement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts, transportation, and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury. He was denied bail last week. She has denied any wrongdoing.
The federal judge who ordered Maxwell to remain in jail awaiting his trial said that his significant financial resources, international ties and his "extraordinary ability to avoid detection" made her a flight risk.