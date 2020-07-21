Trump wishes former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, & # 39; well & # 39;

"I just wish him well, frankly," Trump said during a White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump acknowledged that he had met Maxwell "numerous times" over the years, but said he had not been following his case.

The president was also asked if he believes Maxwell will turn against powerful men, including Prince Andrew, who has faced public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince while a minor.

Trump replied to Maxwell, "I don't know. I really haven't followed him too much. Frankly, I wish him well. I've known her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish him well. Whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew. I just don't know. I don't know. "