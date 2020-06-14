Trump won't watch NFL and American football if players kneel during anthem

President Trump said he will disconnect the NFL and the United States national soccer team if their players kneel during the national anthem.

President in a series of tweets and retweets on Saturday supported comments made by Republican representatives. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz on the US Soccer Federation. USA last week that repealed a rule enacted in 2017 that required players to stand up during the anthem.

The ban was revoked due to nationwide protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death by a Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

"It has become clear that this policy was wrong and undermined Black Lives Matter's important message," US Soccer announced Wednesday.

"I won't look much anymore!" Trump wrote on Twitter, linking a Gaetz interview to a Pensacola, Florida television station.

In a tweet, Florida's Gaetz said, "Rather, the United States does not have a soccer team than a soccer team that will not represent the National Anthem."

"You shouldn't play under our flag as our national team if you don't stop when it's elevated," he added.

Trump also linked to a Jordan post that highlighted a report on the soccer team in a Bowling Green, Ohio newspaper.

"And it seems like the NFL is heading in that direction, too, but not with me watching!"the president wrote.

Earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was "wrong" for not "listening to NFL players earlier and encouraging everyone to speak up and protest peacefully."

Goodell did not mention former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick by name, who knelt during the anthem during the 2016 preseason.

Kaepernick, who has been blacklisted by the league, said he was doing it to protest police brutality.

Trump, outraged at the players who knelt, called on the NFL owners to fire the athletes who do so.

In a September 2017 speech, Trump suggested that the owners respond by saying, "Get that son of a bitch out of the field right now, he's been fired." You are fired! "