Trump's aides debate future size and look of signature protests after Tulsa debacle





Ahead of the president's visit to Tulsa on Saturday, there were tentative plans to announce another rally for the near future, perhaps as soon as the next two weeks.

Now, it is unclear when and how Trump will move forward with his iconic political events. Some advisers suggested that it could be weeks or even months before Trump attempts another rally, although no decisions on how to proceed had been made as of Monday morning.

When the president speaks Tuesday in Phoenix, it will be for a group of young supporters, not a rally, though attendees are now working to ensure the event appears complete. And Trump will visit Wisconsin on Thursday in an official capacity.

Once seen as a way to take the Trump campaign into a new phase, and improve the mood of a president largely confined to his home, the Tulsa event became what many of Trump's attendees acknowledge was an unfortunate mistake that distilled the president's political problems for five months. before the general election.

The images of a half-filled arena did not resemble the sea of ​​people Trump had been publicly expecting and predicting, a mistake, attendees later said, because it raised expectations unrealistically. Rather than offer the new reprimand about his rival Joe Biden that his campaign aides hoped for, Trump delivered a disjointed speech that seemed designed to entertain rather than generate votes to an audience that seemed sparse and dull from his point of view. Instead of leaving Tulsa on impulse, Trump seemed deflated when he returned to the White House with his tie loose around his neck. As coverage of the event focused on its shortcomings on Sunday, Trump only got angrier. By Monday morning, a debate had begun on how to proceed, and whether the mass protests that are the president's political exchange are feasible or wise, as he seeks to reverse a flagrant reelection effort. The Trump campaign blamed the lackluster participation on protesters who scared supporters or blocked their entrance, although CNN teams on the ground in Tulsa did not witness blocked entrances and reported a strong police presence in the secure area surrounding the Central Oklahoma Bank. Ultimately, only fewer than 6,200 people attended the rally, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Plans for an overflow speech were canceled as fewer than 25 people gathered in the area where it was to occur. Trump once predicted 20,000 people in the area with an additional 40,000 outside. Few people around Trump believe that the protests will be completely eliminated. But the empty seats and vacant overflow lot in Tulsa were a hint that his formula needs to be rethought amid a continuing pandemic and altered political landscape. There are discussions about finding outdoor places where supporters feel safer, acquaintances said. A campaign source suggested holding further demonstrations in the aircraft hangar, a common feature of Trump's latest campaign that allowed him to visit a location without having to leave the airport. Other officials acknowledged that Tulsa was a sign that even Trump supporters are wary of large crowds as the coronavirus continues to spread, a reality that may compel his campaign to reserve smaller venues for very small audiences. Trump has called for smaller rallies in the past, particularly when he campaigned during the 2018 midterm elections. He has easily filled gyms and hangars of suburban high schools at small regional airports, though the president himself has stated that he prefers to play in arenas massive where rock stars and sports teams run out. It remains to be seen whether Trump accepts more smaller protests. But attendees seem to uniformly believe that predicting mass participation ahead of time is a mistake that only disappoints Trump and his team. Some White House attendees were privately upset when campaign staff offered inflated crowd-size predictions in public last week before the event, believing the public forecast would lead to embarrassment. However, it was the president himself who pushed those predictions, publicly declaring that as he left the White House for Tulsa on Saturday, he expected record crowds. "The crowd is incredible," Trump said. "They haven't seen anything like it."

CNN's Dana Bash and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.