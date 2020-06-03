Trump's American dystopia has reached an ominous new cliff (opinion)

The president claimed that he would use all of the federal government's civil and military resources, declaring that he would deploy "thousands upon thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers" to bring order to and halt the violent protests.

He did so moments after television cameras captured in real time the scene of security forces wielding batons and shields, including a line on horseback, hovering over peaceful citizens exercising their First Amendment rights near Lafayette Park. Tear gas filled the air as the crowd fled the tear gas clouds, spun, regrouped, and were being pushed back by advancing forces.

Trump declared himself president of "law and order," promising to uphold the law, "including his Second Amendment rights." That was a chilling dog whistle to his armed supporters. Anyone who thought that the Trump presidency posed a threat to American democracy, anyone who thought that Trump could spark a civil war, saw those fears closer to taking place on Monday night than at any other time since he was sworn in. 2017 with a speech. warning about "American butchery".

Once American citizens were expelled with sudden explosions, tear gas, and rubber bullets, the president crossed the park to the San Juan Episcopal Church, which was partially burned in a protest Sunday night, and raised a Bible for a photo: "We have the largest country in the world," Trump said.

America's dystopia in the Trump era has reached a sinister new cliff.

Cities have erupted, fueled by anger and frustration, amid the worst health crisis in a century and the deepest economic recession since the Great Depression. The country is heartbroken, scared, divided. And President Donald Trump is failing on all fronts.

But even at a time like this, with multiple verbatim and figurative fires burning, you can't think of anything better than to urge more violence from the authorities, calling on governors to step up the use of force to protest against American citizens, like did it before. on day.

Keep in mind that for Trump, the bravado show, the routing made for television of mostly young protesters in Lafayette Park, is not simply a reflection, it is a campaign strategy. The President is trying to capitalize on the disaster, hoping to garner public support by flaunting his phony, carefully built Rude type person.

In fact, in the conference On Monday, with the governors, he looked more like a Chinese leader talking about Hong Kong, more like an insecure and power-hungry tyrant, than the head of the United States, a country once known (remember?) As a beacon of democracy. .

According to a recording of the call, obtained by CNN, he advised: "You have to dominate or you will look like a bunch of idiots." Obsessed, as is his custom, with the image about reality, Trump stated that "everyone was laughing at Minneapolis for the burning of the police station." He said that the governors, "they seem silly".

Few will disagree that looting and vandalism must be stopped. In fact, that is precisely what the United States most respected leaders I have said, but not without acknowledging that protesters not only have the right to be heard peacefully, but that their complaints are legitimate and their anger justified.

Over the weekend, with the city's neighborhoods burning, Americans were nervous, distressed, unsure about what the future holds. Any other president would have used the paper to acknowledge the pain, calm the passions, and offer words of comfort and reconciliation. Instead, Trump traveled to Florida to see a rocket launch, ridiculously moving toward a platform. to the tune of "Macho Man" one of his campaign rally themed songs.

Since this third layer of the Trump 2020 era catastrophe began to unfold, the President has primarily tweeted threats and incitement. First, he appeared to call the police to shoot Americans when he said, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins," a famous t menacing jape from a racist police chief in 1968, he bragged about participating in police brutality.

After taking refuge in a White House basement to protect himself from protesters this weekend, Trump claimed that the Secret Service was eager to fight them, warning about "sinister" weapons and "vicious dogs" that awaited the citizen protesters, in case they tried to come. near. It's hard to imagine a more jarring image during protests against police brutality. At a time when the need to unite has not been greater, it has relentlessly attacked Democrats, unable to stop the partisan invective even in the midst of a serious crisis.

In his call to governors, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker tried to explain, "The rhetoric coming from the White House is getting worse, people are experiencing real pain," he said. He seemed to be trying to appeal to an empathetic part of the president that may not exist: "We have to have a national leadership that demands calm and legitimate concern for protesters."

The president, who is eager to see more soldiers on the streets, praised Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for using the National Guard. But Walz later said he disagreed with Trump's assessment and told Trump: "No one is laughing here. It hurts. We are crying. We saw a man lose his life."

That is what other governors and mayors who are not seeing the chaos only on television or responding through Twitter, are saying across the country, from the front line.

The challenge is serious and complicated, but something of what Trump should have done is not a mystery. All of the presidents before him have helped Americans cry, helped them through difficult times, and appealed to national unity. In some ways, that is beyond the abilities of this man who is so incapable of fulfilling some of the fundamental duties of his job.

As with the pandemic, the President did not start America's racial tensions, although he has emboldened white supremacists But his instinct has propelled him in the wrong direction. He is making everything worse. Rather than trying to save America's festering wounds, it is making them more painful. It is a death penalty.

Trump appears to be trying to reap political gains from the crisis, possibly hoping it will propel him to victory in 2020. (Perhaps it will help. Burning cities tend to favor conservative politicians.) As always, it's all about him, what can benefit him; condemn the country

Law enforcement officials are fighting to contain the looting and vandalism that have spilled over from the protests following the televised murder of Floyd. The demonstrations are fueled by incandescent rage in the endless stream of murders in the African Americas; The most horrible aspect of the continuation of racism, and an unequivocal sign of the need for criminal justice and law enforcement reform.

Trump's aides debated what kind of statement Trump could make. Mayors and governors were rightly concerned, as we have seen, with what he might say. On Monday morning on CNN, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said he should be quiet if he's going to say something like what he said after the Charlottesville march by white supremacists. Back then, he ended up claiming that there were some "very good people" among them.

What should Trump do? Bottoms told CNN that the president should "give us the support we ask for. If we don't ask for it, we don't need his opinion, advice, and rhetoric." Bottoms said Trump is throwing matches into the flames.

"It's like seeing a nightmare," said the Mayor of Atlanta. If Trump can only stoke hatred and division, "It would be better if he didn't say anything."

Yes it would have been.