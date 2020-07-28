Trump's announcement that he was pitching the first pitch in a Yankees game surprised the staff.

The official said there was no indication from the Yankees that an invitation had been extended, at least at the personal level, although Trump said in his announcement that he had communicated directly with team president Randy Levine.
The New York Times reported that Trump "was so upset by Dr. Fauci's turn in the spotlight … that he had ordered his aides to call Yankees officials and follow through on a standing offer from (the owner a keynote speech, "quoting a conversation with an official familiar with Trump's reaction. The newspaper noted that "no date was ever finalized."
A senior administration official was unable to confirm to CNN Trump's irritation that Fauci was launching a first launch in the National Park. Instead, the official suggested that Trump had seen him reporting that he was the only president in modern history who had avoided tradition and was upset about appearing non-presidential.
Speaking from the podium in the White House meeting room last week, Trump said Levine "asked me to throw the first pitch" at Yankee Stadium. Trump said he accepted the offer and asked Levine, "What will the crowd be like?"
"You don't have a crowd," said the president. "There's no such thing."
Speaking after Trump's announcement, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she was among those surprised by Trump's announcement.
"I was not part of the discussions on how that will work in terms of the first launch," he said. "I found out when they did, and he's very excited to throw it away."