The official said there was no indication from the Yankees that an invitation had been extended, at least at the personal level, although Trump said in his announcement that he had communicated directly with team president Randy Levine.

Trump's announcement came an hour before Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease specialist who recently served as a punching bag for some in the White House, launched the first launch in the season opener. between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals in Washington DC.

The New York Times reported that Trump "was so upset by Dr. Fauci's turn in the spotlight … that he had ordered his aides to call Yankees officials and follow through on a standing offer from (the owner a keynote speech, "quoting a conversation with an official familiar with Trump's reaction. The newspaper noted that "no date was ever finalized."

A senior administration official was unable to confirm to CNN Trump's irritation that Fauci was launching a first launch in the National Park. Instead, the official suggested that Trump had seen him reporting that he was the only president in modern history who had avoided tradition and was upset about appearing non-presidential.