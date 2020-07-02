Trump's anti-mask crusade returns to bite him

Now, as clinical and electoral damage accumulates from a resurgent virus that is close to being out of control after another record-breaking day for new cases on Wednesday, the President may be moving, very slowly, toward a rethink.

By going barefoot when everyone around him masked himself, Trump created a false impression that the worst was behind us, that normalcy was about to return. He cemented his link with grassroots supporters who see the mandates in masks as a sign of servitude to the government and elites and an impediment to their rights.

However, Trump's position has left him increasingly isolated even from Republican leaders who have facilitated his unleashed presidency, as public health officials and local and state leaders of all political persuasions plead with Americans to cover in public so that the country can heal itself.

Fauci said the aggressive state openings Trump championed have failed because people without masks celebrated in bars and crowds.

"It is a violation of the principles of what we are trying to do, and that is social distancing, the wearing of masks," Fauci told NPR on Wednesday.

The reality suggested by such warnings has helped change the debate about wearing masks.

Far from becoming a mark of strength and defiance, Trump's isolated crusade against the masks – calling himself "WARRIOR ONLY" in a recent tweet, is now emblematic of his denial of a rapidly worsening national disaster, a failed government response. federal government and its refusal to take even the most basic steps to save American lives.

On Wednesday, Trump offered the first signs that he understands the box he has built for himself with masks, which according to medical experts may contain drops that could infect people and surfaces and facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

The president stated in an interview with Fox Business that it was "all for masks" and that he had used them in situations where social distancing was not possible in small groups.

But for the past two months, Trump has trashed wearing masks, undermining his own government's advice. He suggested to the Wall Street Journal that people wear masks to show that they disapproved. He warned that he will not give the press the "pleasure" of seeing his face covered in public. He has traveled the shameless country and ignored the recommendations for social distancing. And he even said he couldn't wear a mask when meeting "presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens."

"I don't know, somehow, I don't see it for myself," the president said in April.

Trump's little steps in masks

Wednesday's small move from his entrenched position may be all he can handle for now, especially as his opponent in November, Democrat Joe Biden, has said he would require wearing masks nationwide if elected.

But the problem is not whether Trump has worn a mask in private. Seeing the president leading the way in a face mask would be a powerful signal to his millions of devoted followers, especially those in southern conservative states where mask use is frowned upon and the virus is getting worse, fast.

Until now, Trump, who has often resisted taking risks with his grassroots support, an election that all presidents face sooner or later, has not taken the plunge. The fact that it has taken him so long means that if he finally exits Air Force One wearing a mask, he will cause an uproar and will likely be denied any political benefits that such a move could have earned him earlier.

It is not at all surprising that the President has excelled in the matter of wearing a mask. The more his political position has weakened before the elections, the more he has taken positions, on issues like virus, race and foreign policy, that seem to attract his most devoted supporters.

The apostasy of the Trump mask is an act of rebellion against establishment figures and the scientists and professional government officials with whom he has been waging internal warfare since taking office. It is a natural choice for a lifelong stranger who is personally and politically forced to break the rules.

The slight softening of the President's position on Wednesday in wearing a mask came after many of his political allies implicitly repudiated his position, repeatedly emphasizing that wearing a mask was not a political act but a gesture of humanity.

"We should not have any stigma attached to wearing masks," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said Tuesday. In Texas, which was hit over the weekend, Vice President Mike Pence, who has spent weeks undermining government messages on the subject and reluctant to run into his boss, endorsed wearing a mask. However, Pence still does not fit everything, generally saying that the use of masks should be done where "indicated" by local authorities.

Even the president's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, modeled a Trump-Pence mask at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, suggesting, like anything else, a massive marketing opportunity the chief brander may be missing .

Some Republicans have tried to backtrack with apprehension earlier on a step that runs counter to conservative talk show dogma by finding ways to make wearing masks more politically acceptable. House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican who is a strong ally of Trump, suggested that as Independence Day approaches, Americans should show their patriotism in red, white, and blue covers. . Senator Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, has been resplendent in a checkered mask reminiscent of the red and black shirt he wore when he walked through his state and was elected governor decades ago.

Trump still in denial

Trump's apparent change in wearing masks probably does not indicate a corresponding change in his denial of the worsening crisis and his refusal to provide strong presidential leadership.

In the same Fox Business interview, he claimed that "we got it right" with the coronavirus, a pandemic that he initially ignored, then mishandled and politicized, and eventually ignored again even with more than 127,000 Americans now dead.

"We did a great job. We are credited with doing a great job," he said, before returning his typical fantasy-based predictions about the virus.

"We came back in a very strong way … And I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point that will just go away. I hope," Trump said. .

If the President has not had an epiphany about the worsening situation, which has seen nearly half of the states slow down or pause their reopening plans, what could motivate him?

If recording new infection rates, filling hospitals, and an average of 1,000 American deaths per day can't make you take the pandemic seriously, there is one thing that could still be: its disastrous impact on your reelection hopes.

A gap is emerging within Trump's inner circle over whether the president should publicly direct his attention to the virus he has been ignoring for days or continue to open up the economy, sources familiar with the matter told CNN's Jim Acosta, Jeremy Diamond and Kevin Liptak. .

Several of Trump's top aides, including chief of staff Mark Meadows and son-in-law Jared Kushner, have begun to worry about the president's re-election prospects and have urged to focus on the economy. But other advisers believe he has suffered serious damage amid the pandemic.

"There is quite a bit of concern," an adviser said, describing the president as "frustrated" by recent polls that Biden could win the November election by a wide margin.