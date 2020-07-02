Trump's approach to the presidency: ignore the challenges and embrace the easy

While he clearly values ​​the attention, respect, and gold trim that comes with the post, including his visit to Mount Rushmore for a fireworks show on Friday, Trump often seems less passionate about tackling problems than he, like commander in chief, expected to help solve. Instead, he has described his style as "modern presidential," an ill-defined amalgam of showman, provocateur, and entertainer that generally seems to mean whatever Trump wants, but does not include the unpleasant or tedious tasks performed by the men who preceded him. .

"It's much easier to be presidential, it's easy," he said at a lively rally before Covid in Dallas last October. "All you have to do is act stiff."

Privately, Trump has led many attendees to believe that he has lost interest in fighting the health crisis, finding little political advantage in a pandemic that has not been contained. Multiple former administration officials say Trump dislikes intelligence reports to hear warnings about Russia, which he associates with attempts to remove him from office. And in discussions of race, Trump has ignored efforts to address historical racial inequality as something that "his people" will not mind, according to three people familiar with his comments.

It is a new version of presidential leadership, one out of tune with how most of his predecessors have approached the position and how many of his own assistants want him to rule. As he ventures this week to the mountain memorial to the American presidents, and the American presidency, Trump continues to insist, both publicly and in heated discussions with his advisers, that his way of doing the job is the only way he knows how. .

That has taken him onto dangerous political ground, and most Americans now disapprove of how he's doing his job and a majority say he would vote for his rival in November. At the same time, Trump is struggling to explain his justification for serving a second term; When asked twice by friendly interviewers to describe his agenda for another four years in office, Trump did not mention any problems he hopes to solve or a problem he hopes to advance once he carries out his last presidential campaign.

"We are going to make the United States great again," he told Eric Bolling of Sinclair on Wednesday. "We are doing things that no one could have done."

The pandemic

On the coronavirus, Trump has delegated to others, primarily his vice president, the difficult job of bringing bad news, though his aides are now debating whether Trump should focus more attention on fighting a disease that has left 130,000 Americans dead, causing other countries. US citizens were banned and millions were left unemployed.

This week, as Trump's loyal vice president darted from point to point with members of the White House coronavirus task force, Trump barely mentioned the virus in public. When he went out to announce new job numbers on Thursday, Trump did not offer an updated plan to deal with a virus that has established daily case-count records five times over the past week. Instead, he offered only vague projections of optimism.

"It is a life, it has a life, and we are extinguishing that life, because we are talking about a bad life," he said.

Trump himself has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting since April, and two people close to the president describe him as having lost interest in the virus a long time ago.

This is not how the last Republican president described how to deal with inconvenient, uninteresting or difficult problems when he was in office.

"The nature of the presidency is that sometimes you don't choose what challenges arise at your desk. You decide how to respond," wrote President George W. Bush in his post-White House memoirs, "Decision Points."

Trump would hardly take Bush's views on how to do the job seriously; Former aides have said he "despises" both Bush presidents and that he regularly questions George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq. Nor is he likely to pay much attention to how President Barack Obama, whom he also despises and whom he has accused of treason, described the job.

"By definition, if it were an easy problem to solve, or even a modestly difficult but solvable problem, it would not reach me, because, by definition, someone else would have solved it," Obama said in 2018, a sentiment he frequently expressed. . while in the office. "So the only decisions that were made were the ones that were horrible and didn't have a good solution. They said, 'Let's send this to Obama, I don't know what to do.'

Almost all past presidents have said that work exists in gray areas, where decisions are unclear, intelligence is open to debate, and others solve easy problems, leaving only difficult ones to solve: a vision Trump and his team have characterized the position as almost the opposite.

Russia's problem

This week, instead of developing a plan to combat Russia's attempts to pay Taliban fighters to kill US troops, Trump has discounted intelligence, criticized those who leaked it, and said little about how he could punish Moscow. if details are confirmed.

"I think it is a hoax," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday. "I think it is a hoax from the newspapers and the Democrats."

The White House denounced reports of rewards based on "unverified" information that was not uniformly agreed upon by the American intelligence community, although successive leaks in The New York Times, CNN and elsewhere have provided an extraordinarily detailed view. of the scheme.

Still, according to the White House's own statements, Trump only sees intelligence only when it is "verified" and has "consensus," a description that, according to former administration officials, bears little resemblance to the way it was delivered. intelligence to presidents in the past. Even then, the White House says the information only rises to the Trump level when a "strategic decision" has to be made.

The general portrait provided by current and former officials has been a generally disinterested president of the vast secrets collected by the US government that only he and a select number of aides can see. John Bolton, his former national security adviser, said this week that Trump was generally not interested in hearing inconvenient or contradictory information.

"It is not that the intelligence community is failing," Bolton told CBS News. "It is that the president does not value this information as much as his predecessors, and as well as he should."

Other officials involved in reporting to the President have offered similar evaluations.

All leaders find that "intelligence is enormously inconvenient," Sue Gordon, the former senior intelligence official who provided intelligence reports to Trump, said during public comments late last year. "So you're walking there making things difficult for what you're presenting. And you're limiting the options because once you listen, you listen and it exists."

An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations, said Trump was "typically frustrated with intelligence because it shows a problem but does not provide an answer."

Robert O & # 39; Brien, the president's current national security adviser, told reporters this week that the information was never withheld by the president because it seemed inconvenient.

"Unfortunately, I hardly ever go to the president with good news because of my job," he said. "We inform you of everything you need to know to keep the country safe."

Cultural war based on race

O & # 39; Brien is one of several administration officials who have recently denied that systemic racism continues to plague the nation after a series of police killings of unarmed black men and women. Despite entities like NASCAR and the Republican-controlled Mississippi Legislature beginning to confront symbols long associated with the country's racist past, Trump has declined to participate in the discussion, considering that Confederate emblems are an irreplaceable part of the country's "heritage".

That's a position polls show to be out of step with a growing number of Americans: A Quinnipiac University poll last month showed that 52% of voters support removing Confederate statues from public spaces, Although Trump has insisted that the people who voted for him are influenced by his argument.

Rather than trying to bridge the cultural and racial gap, Trump has spent this week fueling fractures: Complaining that the names of racists are being removed from buildings, he vowed to reexamine a federal rule designed to combat segregation. , and considered "Black Lives Matter" words a "symbol of hatred" that would ruin the "luxury avenue" that he once called home.

That Trump is not a unifying president is not something new. However, when presented with the opportunity to address some of the problems associated with systemic bias in police surveillance, Trump has turned his back on him, believing there is little political benefit.

After signing a modest executive order earlier this month, Trump refused to endorse the Republican legislation that would go further, fearing it could alienate the police and turn away voters who he says seek a president of " law". Without Trump's support, the police reform package being negotiated on Capitol Hill has an uncertain future.

Instead of reforms, Trump has focused directly on chasing violent protesters after being warned in early June that he looked weak as fires blazed outside the White House as he fled to an underground bunker. However, the protests since then have been largely peaceful.

The focus on "looters" illustrates Trump's desire to solve only the problems he deems politically useful, even when the less convenient, and often more substantive, problems are unleashed uncontrollably. During a series of press-fighting briefings this week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened with lengthy speeches on restoring "law and order" in the country without mentioning the virus that plagues communities across the sun belt.

For Trump, solving self-created or self-inflating problems has always seemed more palatable than facing challenges that no one else can solve. He admitted early in his presidency that arranging medical care, an issue he promised to review as a candidate, was much more complicated than he had expected.

At a time when the difficult parts of running the country accumulate even when he shows little enthusiasm for solving them, many around him believe that his own assessment of the 100-day job has changed little.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump told Reuters in April 2017. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."