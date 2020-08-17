trump’s-attacks-on-the-postal-service-may-have-helped-it

Mark Weinberg served as manager of marketing communications and special events at the US Postal Service. He also served as special assistant to the president and assistant press secretary in the Reagan administration, and is the author of “Movie Nights with the Reagans,” published by Simon & Schuster. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
(CNN)For once, Donald Trump is right in claiming that he has done something nobody else has been able to do. He has put the US Postal Service on the front pages of every newspaper in the country. That is not to say that what the Postal Service has been doing since before our country was even officially established did not matter — it did, of course. It is just that until now, it was largely taken for granted.
While the Postal Service earned high marks for brand recognition and public trust, the average citizen did not give much thought to the role of the institution nor its impact on the nation as whole. Although not his intention, Trump’s cynical and self-serving attempt to starve the Postal Service of the resources it needs to operate efficiently may result in strengthening the agency by shining a spotlight on it and highlighting its long, desperate need for attention and support from the federal government.
Trump’s two-pronged attack on the venerable agency has put its very survival in jeopardy. First, he engineered the hiring of a wealthy donor with zero Postal Service experience to head the agency. Louis DeJoy, whose substantial stake of at least $30 million in a company doing business with the Postal Service caused many ethical watchdogs to point out the obvious conflict of interest, wasted no time in restructuring the agency in a way that took many experts out of their roles and reduced the allowable working hours for postal personnel, lowering delivery standards and causing a troubling slowdown in mail delivery.
DeJoy allowed the removal of sorting machines from some postal facilities and some mail collection boxes from the streets of America, shocking many in the postal community and raising serious doubts about his commitment to enabling the ability of the Postal Service to deliver the mail. While the White House chief of staff has promised a suspension of further removals of equipment, and postal officials claim such moves are routine, the timing so close to an election alarmed many.
His actions prompted a review by the Postal Service’s inspector general and led to protests at DeJoy’s house. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the unusual step of announcing Sunday that House Democratic leaders would summon the House back in session this coming week to discuss Trump’s efforts to undermine the Postal Service.
On the heels of that, Trump opposes giving the Postal Service the money it needs to facilitate mail-in ballots because he argues that mail-in voting will lead to fraud, even though the risk of voter fraud is low.
That is the very definition of voter suppression.
All of this results in a non-Cabinet level government agency now being front and center. This is an unusual position for postal employees. I know this because I served in senior management positions for two postmasters general. One, Marvin Runyon, came from the private sector and undertook a major effort to redesign the Postal Service to operate like a for-profit business.
It was a heavy lift and, in many ways, a painful process. Results were mixed, largely because there is no modern-day precedent for a government agency to be required to compete with private industry and be profitable. His successor, Bill Henderson, was a respected and experienced postal veteran, who I heard end his speeches to employees on many occasions by saying, “Do the right thing. Deliver the mail.”
And they did.
Different though their backgrounds and approaches were, Runyon and Henderson both shared a deep and abiding respect not only for the historic role of the Postal Service but also understood how many people and businesses depend on the agency. Like Newman from “Seinfeld,” they knew that the Postal Service controlled the most important commodity of all — information.
Runyon and Henderson worked hard to protect the Postal Service’s reputation. Nothing bothered them more than when “going postal” became part of the lexicon for violent workplace behavior, and they went to great lengths to dispel the myth that the post office had higher instances of violent workplace behavior.
Employees knew they had their backs. I know from my own experience that they were fierce defenders of the Postal Service against any attempts at political influence, whether from the White House or Congress. Other than to propose names for new post offices, attend stamp dedication ceremonies or forward constituent inquiries about occasional delivery issues, politicians rarely got involved in postal business.
During my years at Postal Service headquarters, I was struck by how many proud and dedicated postal workers, some from multiple generations of the same family felt their work was neither noticed nor appreciated. Not anymore.
For the first time since the anthrax threat almost 20 years ago, for good or bad, the Postal Service is no longer the unseen “stepchild” of the federal government. Thanks to Trump’s willingness to try any political trick to stay in office, and his crony DeJoy’s willingness to use the Postal Service to seemingly abet that effort, it is now a topic of national debate. Ironically, that may be a good thing for the long-neglected Postal Service. Finally, people are focused on the reality that unless the federal government addresses the extraordinary and unfair burdens the Postal Service faces — not the least of which are being required to pre-pay future retirement benefits for employees and being unable to set its own prices for postage — it could collapse.
The prospect of that should trouble every American. The Postal Service is the only government agency which serves everyone, everywhere, every day. George Washington and Benjamin Franklin, the nation’s first postmaster general, viewed the Postal Service as a way to “bind the nation together.” It is impossible to imagine life without it. Maybe that’s why Republicans and Democrats — in a rare moment of unity — have rallied to its support. The question now is what will they do to save it?
If the spotlight Trump has focused on the Postal Service results in Congress and the administration crafting a package to put the agency back on solid financial footing and ensure its long-term survival, that would be a welcome — if unintentional — consequence of what was originally a crass political move. If it does not, it will be a missed opportunity that may not come again.
That Trump and DeJoy are using this most storied and revered agency to divide Americans is a disgrace.