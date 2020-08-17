trump’s-attacks-on-the-postal-service-may-have-helped-it

Mark Weinberg served as manager of marketing communications and special events at the US Postal Service. He also served as special assistant to the president and assistant press secretary in the Reagan administration, and is the author of “Movie Nights with the Reagans,” published by Simon & Schuster. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) For once, Donald Trump is right in claiming that he has done something nobody else has been able to do. He has put the US Postal Service on the front pages of every newspaper in the country. That is not to say that what the Postal Service has been doing since before our country was even officially established did not matter — it did, of course. It is just that until now, it was largely taken for granted.

While the Postal Service earned high marks for brand recognition and public trust, the average citizen did not give much thought to the role of the institution nor its impact on the nation as whole. Although not his intention, Trump’s cynical and self-serving attempt to starve the Postal Service of the resources it needs to operate efficiently may result in strengthening the agency by shining a spotlight on it and highlighting its long, desperate need for attention and support from the federal government.

Trump’s two-pronged attack on the venerable agency has put its very survival in jeopardy. First, he engineered the hiring of a wealthy donor with zero Postal Service experience to head the agency. Louis DeJoy, whose substantial stake of at least $30 million in a company doing business with the Postal Service caused many ethical watchdogs to point out the obvious conflict of interest, wasted no time in restructuring the agency in a way that took many experts out of their roles and reduced the allowable working hours for postal personnel, lowering delivery standards and causing a troubling slowdown in mail delivery.

DeJoy allowed the removal of sorting machines from some postal facilities and some mail collection boxes from the streets of America, shocking many in the postal community and raising serious doubts about his commitment to enabling the ability of the Postal Service to deliver the mail. While the White House chief of staff has promised a suspension of further removals of equipment, and postal officials claim such moves are routine, the timing so close to an election alarmed many.

His actions prompted a review by the Postal Service’s inspector general and led to protests at DeJoy’s house. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the unusual step of announcing Sunday that House Democratic leaders would summon the House back in session this coming week to discuss Trump’s efforts to undermine the Postal Service.