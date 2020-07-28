Trump's attorneys say the Manhattan subpoena for 'bad faith' tax records issued.

Lawyers for President Trump in a court filing Monday called a subpoena for his tax records issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance "excessively exaggerated" and conducted in "bad faith" as the battle for the documents of the president is prolonged as a result of two supreme courts. rulings that are likely to put them out of reach of the public until after the elections.

The amended complaint filed Monday follows a Supreme Court ruling earlier this month that crushed the President's legal defense that he was absolutely immune to any criminal investigation while occupying the Oval Office. But the failure was narrow. The Supreme Court only opined on that extraordinary legal argument, and not the broader battle over Trump's records as part of Vance's criminal investigation into the alleged "secret money" given to the women he allegedly had relations.

Court President John Roberts, in his opinion for the court, said Trump "may raise more arguments as appropriate" in lower courts as the case continues, which is what his lawyers did on Monday.

POINTS OF THE SUPREME COURT, DENIES TO TRUMP THE IMMUNITY BUT BLOCKS DEMONSTRATIONS OF THE HOUSE OF FISCAL DOCUMENTS

"First, the Mazars subpoena is very broad and is not remotely limited to the grand jury investigation that began in 2018," the filing said. "Additionally, the subpoena requires bulky documents that relate to issues and entities beyond the limited jurisdiction of the District Attorney under New York law. This is not a proper subpoena for the President's records."

The president's attorneys added: "Second, the Mazars subpoena was issued in bad faith. The District Attorney knew when he issued it, and has since admitted that the subpoena was not designed to meet the needs of the grand jury." .

The president's attorneys went on to say that the subpoena was written by Democrats in Congress who are also looking for Trump's tax records, not in the service of the grand jury investigation that Vance is conducting, and thus was issued in bad faith. The Supreme Court, the same day as its ruling in the case involving Vance, also prevented Democrat-controlled House committees from accessing Trump's tax records, though it also made clear that Congress has a significant supervisory authority that, in some circumstances, it could allow to compel the president to surrender his taxes. He also returned that case to the lower courts.

Monday's filing contains a side-by-side comparison of the House Oversight Committee subpoena for Trump records and Vance's subpoena for Trump records, and in fact, they are almost identical.

"Essentially, then, the District Attorney cut and pasted the House Oversight and House Media Oversight citations into a document and sent them to Mazars," Trump's attorneys said. They then criticized Vance for saying the objective of the subpoena was "efficiency": to allow Trump's accounting firm Mazars to easily gather documents that had already been requested by the House committee.

"There is nothing efficient, much less appropriate, in requiring voluminous records that are irrelevant to grand jury work," Trump's attorneys said.

"(The similarity to the House citation) confirms that (Vance) lacked a basis in good faith and that the citation amounts to harassment by the President," they also said.

Trump's attorneys, in the lawsuit, also said that the documents requested by Vance exceed his authority as a state official whose jurisdiction is Manhattan because many of the entities for which he seeks information operate outside of Manhattan. The document also criticizes the scope of "personal or professional" communications within and outside of Trump-connected entities that are requested by the subpoena in addition to financial documents.

"Even in his face and without any context, the Mazars subpoena is so broad that it amounts to an 'unguided' fishing expedition & # 39; illegal in the President's personal financial and commercial affairs," the statement read.

Trump is asking the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York to invalidate the subpoena and issue a permanent court order prohibiting Mazars from disclosing his financial information, among a handful of other repair claims.

Vance, however, is sure to fight the president's arguments, and after his qualified victory in the Supreme Court earlier this month, he vowed to continue to prosecute the president.

"This is a tremendous victory for our nation's justice system and its fundamental principle that no one, not even a president, is above the law," he said. "Our investigation, which was delayed for nearly a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the solemn obligation of the grand jury to comply with the law and the facts, wherever they lead."

Trump, on the other hand, called The case was "political prosecution" on Twitter and called New York "politically corrupt" when it made clear its objection to the Supreme Court decision against its claim of absolute immunity.