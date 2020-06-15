Trump's birthday marks RNC, Trump campaign's best online fundraising day

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee and the Trump campaign released their biggest online fundraising day on Sunday, raising $ 14 million from three entities on the president's birthday, breaking his previous record of $ 10 million online fundraising on October 19, 2016.

The increase in cash comes as the Republican war chest continues to dwarf the Democrats' possessions, as it has throughout the primary cycle. Trump and the RNC, who have been building a fundraising giant for more than three years, have approximately $ 255 million in cash, compared to the approximately $ 100 million that the Joe Biden campaign and the DNC have in their coffers. A competitive primary with numerous candidates on the Democratic side essentially halted its effort to consolidate donations for months.

The RNC, along with the Trump Make America Great Again Committee (TMAGAC) and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (DJTP), received an average online donation of $ 46, as reported by Fox News. Trump turned 74 on Sunday.

GOP ENJOY THE CASH ADVANTAGE OF TWO TO ONE ON DEMOS, SPEND BIG ON ADS

"Enthusiasm for President Trump remains our greatest motivator and political weapon," RNC President Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. "Republicans are thinking smarter digitally and harnessing the support and energy for President Trump to improve our online fundraising game and outdo, outdo and outdo Democrats at all times."

The campaign's highest 24-hour total was on the day Trump launched his reelection campaign last year, raising nearly $ 25 million. The birthday windfall marks the highest online fundraising figure.

The RNC-Trump campaign online birthday card campaign for the president received just 1 million signatures.

"Grassroots support for President Trump's reelection is something no campaign has seen." – Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale

Biden continues to lead Trump in most national polls, as well as on key battlefields. But Trump has tried to return more aggressively to the campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic, scheduling his first rally in months next weekend.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President's failure-prone live-streaming events have attracted a relatively small number of viewers, and polls appear to reflect what the president's campaign calls an enthusiasm gap. According to an ABC News / Washington Post poll earlier this year, 53 percent of Trump supporters say they are "very excited" about supporting the president, but only 24 percent of those who support Biden say so. same about supporting the former vice president.

"The grassroots support behind President Trump's reelection is something no campaign has seen," Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale told Fox News. "Just as more than a million people have signed up for tickets to the President's rally this weekend (in Oklahoma), they are also donating to help his campaign in record numbers. There is a gap in enthusiasm: It is real and is broad. President Trump supporters would walk through a brick wall to vote for him. No one is going through a brick wall by Joe Biden.

THE PLAINTIFFS WHO ENCOURAGE THE PROTESTS & # 39; BLM & # 39; NOW THEY SAY TRUMP RATINGS HAVE RISK OF CORONAVIRUSES

Some Biden supporters have indicated that they understand the issue of career enthusiasm. Fox News exclusively reported last week that Biden's top surrogate, Terry McAuliffe, recently said at a video conference meeting of the Virginia Democrats that Biden should remain in his basement, where he has remotely campaigned during the coronavirus pandemic, and that Democratic officials are generally "preferring" that Biden stay out of the limelight.

Fox News obtained a video of McAuliffe's Norfolk comments, which came after Biden made a series of mistakes in his already limited public appearances as he distanced himself socially from his home, including stating that African-Americans they support to Trump "they are not black". "

CLOCK: THE OTHER PRINCIPAL SAYS THAT THE OFFER MUST REMAIN IN THE BASEMENT

"People say all the time, 'Oh, we have to get the vice president out of the basement,'" McAuliffe told the Norfolk City Democratic Committee's "monthly breakfast." "He's fine in the basement. Two people see him daily: his two bodies. That's all. Let Trump continue to do what Trump is doing."

Trump, meanwhile, has grappled with a number of controversies related to his handling of the riots after George Floyd's death, including the White House decision to clean up a park of protesters before a photo shoot.

McAuliffe served as campaign chair for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. In the Zoom video conference, he was introduced by a senior Norfolk Democrat, Charlie Stanton, who compared the soldiers who participated in the D-Day landing to the modern members of Antifa.

"It is difficult for the vice president to break through," McAuliffe told the group. "You have the COVID crisis. He is not a governor, he does not have the National Guard. He is not the president, he does not have the meeting room. He needs to go out strategically. And when he says something like he did in race relations two days ago, he should have a big impact, thoughtful, and that's what we prefer you to do at the time. "

But, McAuliffe admitted: "We are building digital today, in which Trump has a great advantage, he has about 88 million followers on Twitter, so it is a great emphasis for us."

Also on Sunday, Trump Victory, the joint field effort between the RNC and the Trump campaign, celebrated what they called a "start of summer" with a national weekend of action in states across the country.

WITHIN A MASSIVE EFFORT TO DISPLACE THE CRITICISM OF & # 39; BLACK LIFE MATTERS & # 39;

Volunteers across the country were coming out to show their support and "celebrate (Trump's) birthday by knocking on doors (in states that allowed it) and making phone calls," the RNC said.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.