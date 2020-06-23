Trump's brother takes legal action to block the revealing book of the president's niece

The filing, the copy of which was obtained by CNN, listed Robert S. Trump as the plaintiff. Mary Trump and the publisher of her next book, Simon & Schuster, were listed as defendants.
Robert Trump, who is represented by the president's attorney, Charles Harder, argued in the presentation that Mary Trump was breaking a confidentiality agreement by publishing the book.
The filing says that after Fred Trump's death, there was litigation over his will. As part of a settlement, according to the filing, all parties agreed to a confidentiality provision, including Mary Trump.
Ted Boutrous, the attorney representing Mary Trump, who has also represented CNN in First Amendment matters in the past, said in a statement that the legal measure was aimed at "deleting a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance" .
"They are chasing this illegal pre-restriction because they don't want the American people to know the truth," Boutrous said. "The courts will not tolerate this blatant effort to silence speech in violation of the First Amendment."
The book, the publisher says, will shed "a bright light on his family's dark history to explain how his uncle became the man who now threatens the health, economic security and social fabric of the world."
Adam Rothberg, a spokesman for Simon & Schuster, said in a statement: "As the plaintiff and his attorney are well aware, the courts have an unclear view of the prior restriction, and this attempt to block publication will have the same fate as those have gone before. "
"In 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man', Mary Trump has written a compelling personal story of global importance, and we look forward to helping her tell her story," added Rothberg.