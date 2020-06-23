Trump's brother takes legal action to block the revealing book of the president's niece







The filing, the copy of which was obtained by CNN, listed Robert S. Trump as the plaintiff. Mary Trump and the publisher of her next book, Simon & Schuster, were listed as defendants.

Robert Trump, who is represented by the president's attorney, Charles Harder, argued in the presentation that Mary Trump was breaking a confidentiality agreement by publishing the book.

The filing says that after Fred Trump's death, there was litigation over his will. As part of a settlement, according to the filing, all parties agreed to a confidentiality provision, including Mary Trump.