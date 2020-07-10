Trump's call to reopen schools draws Democratic Governors Inslee and Whitmer

At least two Democratic Party governors said Thursday they will delay reopening schools for the fall semester if they decide that the coronavirus pandemic makes its reopening unsafe for students and staff.

The remarks by Governor Jay Inslee of Washington and Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan came two days after President Trump said his administration would "put a lot of pressure" on governors to reopen schools in the fall.

"Our country has to return, and it must return as soon as possible, and I do not consider that our country will return if the schools are closed," said the president. "Everyone wants it, mothers want it, fathers want it, children want it."

TRUMP SAYS IT DOES NOT AGREE TO THE CDC'S SCHOOL REOPENING GUIDELINES, CALL THEM & # 39; IMPRACTICES & # 39;

But Inslee and Whitmer said Thursday that the virus data, not presidential pressure, would determine their decisions, which they said remained a prerogative of the states, not the White House.

"Decisions about the school and how to have it, in place or otherwise, will remain with the state of Washington," Inslee told reporters at a press conference, according to The Associated Press. "These are Washington students, and Washington state has the legal authority to make decisions about their education."

Inslee referred to Trump's comments about putting pressure on governors as "nonsense," according to the AP.

Whitmer also defended what he claimed was his right to call Michigan.

"I want to clarify this," Whitmer wrote in a Twitter message. “I will not send our children and our educational workforce to our schools unless it is safe to do so, plain and simple. I have made science and factual decisions to keep the Michiganders safe from the start, and I will not stop now. "

Both Democrats have a history of rejecting the president.

In April, Inslee accused Trump of "fomenting domestic rebellion" after the president voiced his support for protesters who opposed what they saw as excessive orders from the governors to stay home.

Inslee disagreed with a series of the president's "FREE" tweets, referring to them as "deranged ravings."

In March, Trump claimed that Whitmer was "well above his head" regarding the coronavirus outbreak and had "no idea" how to handle the crisis.

Whitmer responded by stating that the federal government was stagnating in responding to Michigan's requests for equipment and guidance to address the outbreak.

As of Thursday night, Michigan, the nation's 8th most populous state with nearly 9.9 million residents, ranked No. 7 in coronavirus-related deaths with more than 6,200, while Washington state, the number 13 in population with 6.8 million residents, – ranked 21 with more than 1,400 deaths related to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

