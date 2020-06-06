Trump's chief aide apologizes after promoting video of man wielding a chainsaw yelling racial slur

One of President Trump's top campaign advisers apologized after promoting a tweet praising a man who wielded a chainsaw who used a racial slur while admonishing the protests.

"I retweeted without seeing the full video and I deeply apologize," Mercedes Schlapp said in a statement provided to Fox News. "I deleted the tweet. I would never knowingly promote the use of that word. The intention was that these protesters wanted to call the police for their own safety even though they wanted to unseat the police."

Originally released on Friday, the video shows a man in a red sweatshirt and dark cap as he approaches protesters with his chainsaw. "Move! Go home!" you can hear the man scream. When he approached people in front of a store, he said, "Don't let those f —– g n —– s fool you!"

Edson Grim from Allen, Texas, appeared to post the original video, but Schlapp retweeted it from an account called "LATINO TOWNHALL." "This is how it's done," says the tweet. Includes another post with an account promoting the man who runs a chainsaw. "I wish this guy was with me in a moment of travel or death," tweeted @texan_maga. He added: "Mexican business owners know what is going on."

Schlapp's retweet remained in place until Saturday night, but was eventually removed.

Politician reported that after contacting Schlapp, she retweeted another post with a version of the video that silenced the insult. That tweet appears to have been removed. Schlapp did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Schlapp is a prominent figure in the conservative movement as her husband, Matt, serves as the head of the organization that hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) each year. She previously served as Director of Strategic Communications for the White House, but left in 2019 to work on the President's reelection campaign.

The incident will likely throw fuel on an already raging fire surrounding race relations. For more than a week, US cities. USA They have seen peaceful protests and violent riots in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Schlapp's retweet came at a difficult time for the president and his administration, as he faced criticism from both the left and the right for his response to the ongoing protests.

Many accused Trump of racism, and recently included two senior New Zealand government officials. Trump has defended himself by promoting achievements that benefited the African American community. Earlier this week, tensions escalated when Trump said he threatened to deploy the military to suppress violent activity in cities where he thought officials were not doing enough to combat it.

A coroner classified Floyd's death as a homicide and released the full autopsy report on Wednesday.

The report listed fentanyl poisoning and recent use of methamphetamine in "other important conditions" but not in "cause of death." Footnotes to the full report noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include "severe respiratory depression" and seizures.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison enhanced the charges against officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, and also accused the other three officers at the scene of aiding and abetting.

The Floyd family's attorney, Ben Crump, previously reported the official autopsy, as described in the original complaint against Chauvin, for ruling out the suffocation. An autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family concluded that he died of suffocation due to compression of his neck and back.

Associated Press contributed to this report.