Berman's office has investigated high-level associates of President Donald Trump, including former President Michael Cohen's attorney and Trump's confidant and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Trump would have considered firing him for some time.

Barr's move came two days after former national security adviser John Bolton alleged in his new book that the president offered to interfere in an investigation of a Turkish bank's southern district. Trump told Turkish President Recep Erdogan that the problem (that is, the investigation) would be solved when prosecutors were "replaced by his people," Bolton wrote.

Although Berman was once seen as a Trump loyalist put in office during the Preet Bharara purge, the President has now turned on him.

Berman, however, will not play along. "I have not resigned and I have no intention of resigning," he announced Friday.

Berman added: "I will resign when the Senate confirms a candidate nominated by the president. Until then, our investigations will proceed without delay or interruption."

The news is further proof that Trump is the president against law and order, despite his claims to the contrary. Trump promotes law and order when it suits him, but he attacks the courts and erodes our judicial system when it comes to his agenda and actions. He loves to tweet former President Richard Nixon's famous catchphrase – law and order – that Nixon used in the 1968 election against Hubert Humphrey to promise an end to the riots and protests that had rocked the nation. But the truth is, the Trump administration has taken repeated steps that undermine our nation's confidence that this White House adheres to the notion that no one is above the law.

Barr has been the key man in this strategy. It brings a level of legal sophistication and political knowledge that Trump lacks and has repeatedly put the President's political interests above the law. When Mueller's investigation concluded, the attorney general framed the report's findings in a way that exonerated the president of wrongdoing. During impeachment hearings and the trial earlier this year, Trump allegedly relied on Barr to limit lawmakers' ability to obtain the necessary information. And in the subsequent attacks on the Trump indictment against US inspectors general and prosecutors, Barr has shown his willingness to take the bold and controversial steps necessary to isolate his boss.

Under Barr, the Justice Department has supported an aggressive response to the Black Lives Matter protests. Millions of Americans have taken to the streets across the country to demand bold police reforms that aim to stop the police brutality that led to the death of George Floyd. But Barr has denied that systemic racism is a problem in policing, and the Justice Department has stood firm, years after eliminating Obama-era police reforms.

The Justice Department also deployed armed forces against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park. Rather than embracing the notion, which many conservatives have once accepted, that protecting the individual human rights of non-responsible police officers is the way to guarantee law and order on the streets, the Justice Department under Trump has pushed for a Acceleration of the state breathless police power.

The restrictions that previous administrations have controlled have deteriorated, and we are now living in a time when President Trump, with Barr's help, seems to believe that there are no public order barriers that prohibit what he can do.

Given the fact that Senate Republicans continue to support him, the President is not wrong on this assumption. Senate Republicans have played an essential role in allowing Trump to continue to erode our democratic institutions. As long as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is willing to stand firm to back the administration, the odds of any kind of serious control over such actions will decrease.

The wild card is still the courts. This week, the Supreme Court challenged the President by ruling that it could not immediately end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, dealing a severe blow to its anti-immigration platform. This decision came shortly after Trump-appointed Judge Neil Gorsuch surprised conservatives by joining Chief Justice John Roberts and four liberals on the bench in a decision that protects gay and transgender people from discrimination in work place.

Although the Supreme Court is now under a conservative majority, it is not an institution where members can be removed from office, and federal judges have the ability to be true institutionalists, even in an era when many elected officials are they refuse to accept that role. . Certainly, Chief Justice Roberts is following these events closely. As the President bends law and order to suit his own agenda, the most important question remains: how much are the federal courts willing to tolerate and at what point will they finally verify the President in the dangerous campaign he has waged?

Until the courts intervene, the nation is in a dangerous place. The stories that have converged in recent weeks have clearly revealed that law and order are under threat. However, the threat does not come from the streets, but from the highest office in the country.