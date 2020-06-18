Trump's cold-blooded move to exclude desperate refugees

The new rule has yet to go through a public comment period and won't take effect immediately. But it builds on the Trump Administration's previous and ongoing efforts to prevent asylum seekers from reaching ports of entry, keeping them in Border Patrol custody without access to a lawyer, sending them to wait in danger in Mexico while their Cases are pending and, since the advent of Covid-19, expel them without hearings.

President Trump has negotiated a series of "Asylum Cooperation Agreements" with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala that divert asylum seekers to these poorer refugee-producing countries and have little or no ability to protect people fleeing from the region to save their lives.

In mid-March, the United States suspended transfers to Guatemala in response to the pandemic. However, the agreements with Honduras and El Salvador are waiting to be implemented. There is still the possibility of ending these agreements before they put more asylum seekers in serious danger.

Our organizations investigated the Trump administration deal in Guatemala, including interviews with 40 people transferred there before the pandemic break. We discovered that the United States government has sent hundreds of non-Guatemalans, predominantly women with young children, to Guatemala who may have well-founded fears of persecution.

In Guatemala, hundreds of people transferred faced serious uncertainty and risks, and as a result, many were forced to abandon their asylum claims and return to the places where they had fled out of fear.

Asylum seekers at the southern border were denied the most basic procedural safeguards, including the opportunity to present evidence or acquire an attorney. Many had suffered degrading and coercive treatment by the Border Patrol.

A Salvadoran woman told us that she was forced to sign her "voluntary deportation" form at 2 a.m., believing it to be an asylum application. Soon after, officials chained her around the waist, ankles, and wrists and sent her to Guatemala. "We are like insects to them," he said.

A Honduran teenager who was kidnapped and tortured by a gang and set up to look like an informant said: "It's worse here (in Guatemala) … because (the gangs themselves) require you to kill people, and if you don't" t do it , they will kill my mother or they will kill my family. "

Asylum seekers told us they had 72 hours to apply for asylum in Guatemala, apply for another type of residence there, or go home. Little information was provided to them about Guatemala's nascent and unwieldy asylum system. Even if the transfers had not been afraid to wait in Guatemala, they would have enormous difficulties in supporting themselves and their children there.

A Honduran woman traveling with her baby said she found no support or place to stay in Guatemala and that she had to return to Honduras despite the threat of the violent gang that had forced her husband to flee to the United States.

No government is monitoring what happens to asylum seekers transferred to Guatemala.

Looking the other way does not relieve the United States government of its state responsibility to protect asylum seekers, even in times of national emergency.

The US Immigration and Nationality Law. USA And international law allows asylum seekers to be sent to a third country that is "safe" and provides access to full and fair asylum procedures. However, these Trump administration deals pervert this concept of a "safe third country" and disregard international protection and cooperation.

Press Central America to sign damaging agreements when the region has a very limited capacity to provide asylum risks, normalizing this blatantly illegal approach.

The administration's focus on blocking, retaining or expelling is an expulsion system that betrays the promise of the United States asylum system by denying asylum seekers the opportunity to seek protection. And the proposed new regulation continues with the dismantling of the Asylum Cooperation Agreement on the credible fear interview process and the perversion of the concept of safe third country.

What is urgently required is a US approach that gives people in neighboring countries their full right of asylum and addresses the regional factors that create the threat of violence.

The leaders of the countries party to these illegal agreements, including the United States as the main instigator, must terminate the agreements before transfers to Guatemala resume and agreements begin in Honduras and El Salvador.

Congress must invest in the asylum system to strengthen legal and procedural guarantees and to stop the illegal return of people to places where their lives or liberty are in danger.