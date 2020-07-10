Trump's demonstration in New Hampshire was delayed due to weather

McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force One that the demonstration would be postponed for a week or two due to impending thunderstorms in the area. The rally was scheduled to take place outside in an aircraft hangar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump commented on Tropical Storm Fay before his departure for Florida early Friday, saying he was monitoring the storm, which is expected to hit the east coast. New Hampshire also awaits thunderstorms.

Ahead of Saturday's now-postponed rally, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway seemed to downplay the crowd's expectations, claiming that "millions" of supporters are staying home because they already support Trump and don't need to see him in person in the midst of a pandemic.

"People will decide if they want to go. I think there are literally millions of Trump-Pence voters who don't want to go to the demonstrations because they are already supporting the president and are going to do whatever they want." they can get other people to support the President, but they don't want to go to demonstrations because they may be older or have some of the underlying comorbidities, "he said during an appearance Friday on Fox News.