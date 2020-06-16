Trump's desire to end the pandemic contradicts reality

Indeed, it will be one of, if not the first, indoor mass participation event anywhere in the world in months. Trump's crowd of 20,000 people will gather, mocking social estrangement, at a time when North America's top sports leagues are weeks away from playing, with no viewers amid fears of creating "super-broadcast" events.

Her attitude matches the tangible fatigue of the public after weeks of orders to stay home and restrictions on where people can travel, eat, and socialize. And it's in his best interest, with his cold storage reelection campaign for weeks, to leave the impression that the country has already prevailed.

But health experts warn that the president's attitude is undermining national efforts to fight the disease and could cost lives and inflict even more damage in an economy crushed by shutdown orders. A model closely followed by the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics on Monday predicted more than 201,000 Covid-19 deaths in the US. USA For October 1. The projection predicts a sharp increase in daily deaths in September and October.

With all of this in mind, there is little point in Trump leveling out with the American people on the scope of the challenge that Covid-19 still poses. If anything, it's promoting tacit acceptance over a death toll, currently more than 116,000 dead in the US. In the USA, which most people never experience until it directly affects a friend or relative. There is little sign that the White House is girding the nation in a common crusade of shared sacrifice.

Trump suggested Monday that the disease was already a vanished threat in comments that defied science and logic.

"If you don't try, you have no case," he said.

"If we stopped testing now, we would have very few cases, if any. But we do," Trump said, in remarks recalling his initial denial that the coronavirus would be a threat to the United States earlier this year. – until it was too late.

The virus is not gone.

While Trump is ready to move on, the virus, while it may have slowed down, has not disappeared. In a sign of the months of increased vigilance ahead, Beijing authorities who thought they had expired their outbreak of the disease, which later spread worldwide, are fighting to contain an outbreak in the Chinese capital that threatens to It triggered a second genuine wave of infections.

But Trump is leaving the impression that normalcy is just around the corner, despite warnings from one of his top government health experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci, that such a welcome state could be at a year away.

Despite pleas from Oklahoma health authorities to postpone his next rally to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the president is doing the opposite: He talks about organizing a second massive rally inside to show what his campaign says it it is an overwhelming response to the event. The Trump campaign said it will test protesters' temperatures and offer masks and hand sanitizer. But thousands of people are prepared to gather in hot sand for hours in ideal conditions for the spread of the virus.

The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who serves as senior campaign adviser, said her team would not compel people to wear masks at the rally, and accused critics of hypocrisy after large-scale protests across the country. During the aftermath of The Death of George Floyd, which some health experts also fear, it could have spread infections.

"Everyone has a choice. No one is forced to sign up to come to this rally. This is a record response we have received and I think it speaks to the fact that people are ready to come back to life." she said on Fox News.

The event will undoubtedly send a strong political signal, could revitalize the Trump campaign, certainly make the president feel better, and could increase pressure on alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be more daring with his own campaign. But the rally could also come with a deadly coda. It is not surprising, therefore, that there are many questions about the president's sense of responsibility and his willingness to potentially sacrifice the health of his own supporters to further his political goals.

"Oklahoma has done very well, I just spoke to the governor, he is very excited," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

"Oklahoma has had a very low number," he said. "They have done a really fantastic job."

The President is right that Oklahoma, like many western states, has not been as affected by the pandemic as some more populous cities and states on the coast. But the state's infection curve has risen in recent days and on Friday saw its biggest daily rise in Covid-19 cases, prompting the Tulsa health department director to say he wanted Trump to postpone the rally.

'There is much we must do'

While seeking to justify Saturday's demonstration, Trump and his top aides are offering an overly optimistic picture of the state of the pandemic in Oklahoma.

"In a very real sense, they flattened the curve," Vice President Mike Pence told reporters.

Pence left the impression that the worst of the Covid-19 storm has passed by saying there were "less than 400" deaths from the virus across the country on Sunday, even though mortality statistics are often delayed, and there is concern about increasing infections in states that have aggressively opened up their economies, including Texas, Florida, South Carolina, and Arizona.

Pence's claim that Oklahoma has flattened the curve is not supported by data compiled by CNN and based on analysis by Johns Hopkins University showing a steadily increasing infection rate in the state for the past two weeks.

There is no doubt that Trump can find an audience receptive to his wish that the pandemic simply disappear. Across the country, stories are emerging of people who don't wear masks and ignore social distancing recommendations after weeks trapped in their homes. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, warns that he will reinstate the restrictions if people break the rules. But the president's stance, given that he has the loudest megaphone in the country and is undermining his own government's safe opening recommendations, is dismaying many health professionals.

"If we do not want to end hundreds of thousands of Americans dead and if we do not want to end a ruined economy, there is much we must do," said Dr. Ashish Jha, professor of global health at Harvard University, told Jake CNN's Tapper on Monday, calling for rigorous testing and tracking, social distancing, and the use of face masks, a step Trump refuses to model.

"It appears that we have lost our will to do so. And I think that is unacceptable," Jha said, warning that Trump's fear that the numbers of US viruses would look bad was depleting the political will to fight the pandemic.

& # 39; Life is no longer a picnic & # 39;

The news is not entirely discouraging. Deaths from the coronavirus are currently declining, even in heavily affected areas such as New York, New Jersey, and the metropolitan areas around Washington, DC. There are reasons to hope that with the use of masks, social distancing and avoiding large crowds, the country can find an intermediate way to exist and open the economy while living with the virus.

William Haseltine, president and president of ACCESS Health International, said Monday that Americans must remember a time period before advanced medical treatments, when life was much more precarious but when the country was still building its big cities, railroads, and struggling. against World War II. .

"Society works but it works differently. It works with the clear awareness that we live in a privileged moment that any moment can end. And that is a fundamental change in the way people have to see life. Life is already it's not a picnic. " Haseltine said on CNN's "New Day".

"I urge everyone to think about the risks they are putting themselves, their family and all their loved ones when they behave irresponsibly by not following the recommendations to wear masks and social distancing. It is a new reality that we have We have to adapt, we survive, but we have to adapt, "he added.

That is exactly the kind of advice for the American people that a president is expected to give, rather than deny the reality of a crisis that threatens to kill tens of thousands more of his fellow citizens.