Trump's dog food problem (opinion)

President Donald Trump has demoted his campaign manager and replaced him with a new one. Brad Parscale is out of first place; Chris Christie's former assistant Bill Stepien is inside. You can almost feel the urge to change. Wherever he goes (which, let's be honest, he's nowhere these days), people talk about nothing more than Stepien's rise. It's Stepienmania, folks.
Parscale, who will now be a kind of senior advisor to digital, raised a record amount of money: $ 266 million in the last quarter; $ 131 million last month alone. That, to use a technical term, is a ton of dough.
But the campaign is also spending a ton. According to Open Secrets, he spent $ 16 million in legal fees and compliance costs between 2018 and 2020. (By comparison, former President Barack Obama's legal fees for his re-election were approximately $ 5.5 million, and those of former Vice President Joe Biden have It's been roughly $ 1.3 million.) But, let's be honest: Trump has had some pretty extensive legal problems. And I suspect that the gigantic legal bill is not Parscale's fault.
However, someone in the Trump campaign does not know what he is doing. Just a potential Trump donor, they sent me a fancy Trump membership card. It is not a cheap cardboard, yes. This is a credit card look card with gold embossing.
I asked legendary Democratic direct mail guru Dave Gold why the Trump campaign could have sent me that. "This makes sense to me as a re-application packet," he said, "sent to someone who has given $ 100 or $ 250 to get another $ 250 or even $ 500. But as a prospect sender? Is anyone going to make money from this, but I can't imagine what the Trump campaign could be like. Jared Kushner has a better chance of bringing peace to the Middle East than Trump making money from that launch. "
According to the New York Times, the campaign also spent about $ 325,000 reported on Facebook ads, promoting Parscale's social media pages, among others. I don't know much about Facebook, to tell you the truth. But spending like this may have been Parscale's downfall. Trump, who got rich, at least in part, from his father's money, doesn't seem to like anyone else getting rich with the Trump brand. The Lincoln Project, anti-Trump Republicans who know how to launch a coup, made a particularly effective announcement to roast Parscale for his new wealth: It allegedly includes a $ 2.4 million Florida house, two Florida condos (owned by his family) and a Ferrari.
In a more conventional type of spending, Parscale has invested heavily in early announcements in key states, reportedly throwing in more than $ 14 million to defend seven states Trump last won: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, Ohio and Texas. Parscale played defense in red states, but did it work?
Let's see. Trump is tied or drawn in Arizona, according to the poll. He is behind by six to nine points in Florida. He narrowly goes in Georgia. He is back in North Carolina. He tied for Iowa, which he won by ten points in 2016. He is slightly behind Biden in Ohio, who last won by nine percent. And in Texas, my beloved home state, which no Democrat has led since the year Parscale was born, 1976, is basically tied: leading by one thin spot in one poll, by four in another.
It seems that all of Parscale's lavish advertising spending has bought Trump a fat big chicken egg. If the elections were held today, Trump would lose, and by more than two or three points.
But maybe, just maybe, the problem is not Parscale. Perhaps Trump has what political advertisers call the "dog food problem." Nutritionists prepare the healthiest dog food; graphic designers create a cool logo; engineers make an easy-open can; Ad makers create Spielbergian images of golden retrievers that jump through amber-colored grain waves. But there is a problem: the dog will not eat it. Perhaps Trump's problem is not Parscale; Maybe it's him.
This is common in campaigns, especially those that lose. He cannot fire the candidate, so he abandons the campaign manager. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis fired John Sasso and was replaced by Susan Estrich, who lost a 17-point lead in 100 days. Republican President George H.W. Bush brought in legendary politician James Baker to shore up his White House and his reelection bid in August 1992. In November, Bush lost 32 states and the District of Columbia, a total of 370 electoral votes, to Democrat Bill Clinton.
I have been an operational campaign for most of my adult life. I love campaign people. But sometimes even the best campaign cannot choose a fatally flawed candidate. It's not the monkey, Mr. President. He is the organ grinder.