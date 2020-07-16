Trump's dog food problem (opinion)





President Donald Trump has demoted his campaign manager and replaced him with a new one. Brad Parscale is out of first place; Chris Christie's former assistant Bill Stepien is inside. You can almost feel the urge to change. Wherever he goes (which, let's be honest, he's nowhere these days), people talk about nothing more than Stepien's rise. It's Stepienmania, folks.

Parscale, who will now be a kind of senior advisor to digital, raised a record amount of money: $ 266 million in the last quarter; $ 131 million last month alone. That, to use a technical term, is a ton of dough.

But the campaign is also spending a ton. According to Open Secrets, he spent $ 16 million in legal fees and compliance costs between 2018 and 2020. (By comparison, former President Barack Obama's legal fees for his re-election were approximately $ 5.5 million, and those of former Vice President Joe Biden have It's been roughly $ 1.3 million.) But, let's be honest: Trump has had some pretty extensive legal problems. And I suspect that the gigantic legal bill is not Parscale's fault.

However, someone in the Trump campaign does not know what he is doing. Just a potential Trump donor, they sent me a fancy Trump membership card. It is not a cheap cardboard, yes. This is a credit card look card with gold embossing.