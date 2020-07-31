Trump's electoral tweet shows a scared narcissist who fears losing (opinion)

That is the only conclusion that can be drawn from his latest statements that weaken confidence in the presidential election now less than 100 days away.

Make no mistake: this is the President-in-Office of the United States, seeking a second term, raising the idea of ​​delaying the next elections. That is something the United States has never done, even in the depths of the Civil War.

But Trump's comments are part of a pattern for his team.

In an interview with Time magazine, last May, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was asked if he was willing to "commit to making the elections happen on November 3," due to the coronavirus. He replied, "I'm not sure I can commit in one way or another, but right now that's the plan."

The little prince was immediately criticized for his weak understanding of the facts: that the timing of the elections is determined by Congress, not the President, according to the United States Constitution.

But that basic rule was still in the news for Attorney General William Barr when Congressman Cedric Richmond asked him this week in a hearing before the Judiciary Committee if the president could delay the presidential election.

"Actually, I haven't studied that issue under the Constitution," Barr said.

The correct answer, for those who play at home, is "Heck, no, we don't delay elections in the United States and, in any case, the President does not have that power under the Constitution."

But Barr's rhetorical speech is a statement of basic ignorance by an intelligent man charged with protecting and defending the Constitution, or it is yet another "revelation" by a Trump fanatic who is reluctant to contradict his boss or the cause of the expansion of the presidential power. (Note that at the same hearing in Congress, Barr was asked twice if it was ever appropriate for a president to ask a foreign power to interfere in an election on his behalf, before saying "No.")

Delaying elections is not an option for a president, even during a pandemic with 150,000 deaths, when he is falling behind in the polls. So why is he doing this?

This dangerous game is really part of an extended effort by the President to sow the seeds of doubt in the legitimacy of the elections should he lose.

Don't trust my word. Listen to President Trump in his interview with Chris Wallace last weekend when asked if he would accept the election results.

"It depends. I think voting by mail is going to manipulate the election. I really do," Trump said.

"Are you suggesting that you may not accept the election results?" Wallace jabbed.

Trump replied, "No. I have to see."

This is part of a pattern of recent Trump statements preemptively calling for manipulated 2020 election results, such as July 26, when he tweeted : "Rigorous choice, and EVERYONE knows it!"

And that's one of the 40 times just this year that President Trump has called the upcoming elections manipulated.

The usual target that triggers it is mail voting, a common form of absentee voting that predominates in five states and accounted for approximately 25% of the votes cast in 2016.

But Trump insists that it is the main source of electoral fraud, while Barr has suggested without evidence that it could be a tool for foreign interference. In fact, studies show that the mail ballot fraud rate is minuscule .0025%.

Let's be clear: This is a desperate and selfish attempt to undermine our democracy by a frightened narcissist who is terrified of being exposed as a loser. And he is willing to dismantle faith in our democracy to avoid that personal pain.

That is a hostile action that your partisan advocates in this role are cheerfully helping and encouraging. Witness Republican Senator Kevin Cramer's comment To CNN about Trump's tweet to delay the election: "I think if you guys bite the hook, he will be the happiest guy in town. I read it. I laughed, I thought it was going to consume a lot of people." , except real people. And it was smart. "

In other words, "Don't worry, be happy." Now imagine Cramer's response if former President Barack Obama had said something even remotely similar.

Threats to delay our elections or weaken faith in your results should not be a partisan issue. This brings us to the core of who we are as a democracy. It is re-exposing how much hyperparty rot has tangled the brains of so many top elected officials in a supposedly co-egalitarian branch of government.

Remember, Trump also repeatedly refused to say whether he would accept the 2016 election results, believing he would lose, as polls showed he would (accurately reflecting the popular vote, but not the electoral result).

Since taking office, Trump has consistently acted on ways to expand presidential power and dismantle democratic norms, with the consent of Senate Republicans. And we know from former Trump advisers like John Bolton that Trump tries to do dictators favors, and often expresses admiration for their uncontested power.

This was an instinct for evidence long before he entered politics, such as when he praised the Chinese Communist Party for violently crushing protests by the country's own citizens in Tiananmen Square. And, of course, he has consistently refused to condemn or confront Russian Vladimir Putin, and recently refused to even discuss intelligence reports that Russia paid rewards to Taliban leaders for killing US troops, despite repeated calls. with the autocratic leader.

This is not a joke. This is our democracy that Trump is playing with. And he is making his intentions known to the naked eye.

Unless the election is an outbreak, Trump will surely dispute the results, which could lead to unprecedented chaos. This would be compounded by the large number of absentee and mail votes to be cast during Covid, possibly preventing the nation from knowing the winner until well after Election Day. It is a nightmare scenario that could make the United States look like a failed state.

In the midst of a bloody civil war, a crisis far greater than the one we were facing, Abraham Lincoln heard suggestions that he delay the 1864 election. It seemed to many that he would lose. But he rejected that advice and then explained: "We cannot have a free government without elections, and if the rebellion can force us to resign or postpone a national election, it could affirm that it has already conquered or ruined us."

The same logic applies today. But Trump is the anti-Lincoln, the primary driver of our destabilization rather than a reconciler who aims to heal our divided nation.

Trump is making his intentions clear. Therefore, it is up to the rest of us to buckle up to fight to save the republic against a president who will do everything possible to maintain power, regardless of the rules, including the destruction of confidence in our democracy.