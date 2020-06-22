Trump's endorsements cause uproar in New Hampshire Republican primaries

Donald Trump repeatedly argued during the 2016 election that the Democratic presidential primaries were "rigged" against Senator Bernie Sanders.

Four years later, when the nomination rivals Senator Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic race and backed former Vice President Joe Biden just before Super Tuesday, President Trump repeated his claims that the primaries were "rigged" against Sanders. , the populist. Vermont fire mark legislator.

But now, in an unexpected twist, the president's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are being accused of "manipulating" the competitive Republican Senate and House primaries in the battlefield state of New Hampshire, just days after Trump took sides and supported a candidate in each of the races. That spurred the Trump and RNC campaign to no longer help candidates that the President did not approve.

The "manipulation" charge comes from retired army general Don Bolduc, the leading Republican candidate for the Senate who did not win the president's endorsement. And Matt Mayberry, a former New Hampshire Republican vice president who saw his main rival in Congress win the President's endorsement, emphasized in an email to supporters that "Let New Hampshire voters decide the New Hampshire election."

While the president has made more than 200 political endorsements since taking office in the White House in 2017, he has often failed to intervene in the competitive Republican Senate and House primary elections. And what makes their endorsements in New Hampshire all the more remarkable is the political storm they unleashed.

The catalyst for all the commotion were the president's tweets two weeks ago announcing his endorsement.

"He was a winner in my administration and will always put the United States first," Trump tweeted as he endorsed Republican candidate for Congress Matt Mowers, a former Republican political operative who worked on the campaign and transition for Trump's 2016 general election before be named by the White House. in 2017 to a senior position in the State Department.

“Matt has my full and total support! We need it in Washington now! the president emphasized.

Mowers and Mayberry, a former Dover city councilman who strongly endorsed Trump during the 2016 general election, are the top two Republican candidates vying to challenge first Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in November in the state's 1st Congressional District. .

A day later, the President announced his support for Messner, an Army Ranger veteran who graduated from West Point and a millionaire trial attorney who registered to vote in New Hampshire in 2018 after living for years in Colorado.

"Corky Messner (@CorkyForSenate) will be a fantastic senator for New Hampshire! A graduate of West Point, he served our country in the military with distinction. Strong on Jobs, Crime, Vets, Military and the Second Amendment … We need Corky in Washington, he has my full and total support! Trump tweeted.

Messner and Bolduc, a New Hampshire native who received two Purple Hearts and five Bronze Star medals during his more than three decades of service in the Army, including 10 service trips to Afghanistan, are the top two candidates in the primary of the Republican Senate. . The winner of the September Republican primaries will face the current Democratic senator, Jeanne Shaheen, former state governor, in November.

As a result of the endorsements, both Bolduc and Mayberry will no longer receive help from the Trump Victory organization, which is the combined effort of the Trump reelection campaign and the RNC. Messner and Mowers now enjoy the full support of Trump Victory, which includes access to the RNC's vast voter lists.

Trump Victory's decision comes despite the fact that neither the chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party nor the two members of the state RNC committee gave their blessing, which is required by Republican Party rules. A Republican source with knowledge of endorsement decision-making told Fox News that because New Hampshire is holding its state primary election less than two months before the November election, it is already considered, in a sense, to be in the general election phase.

Bolduc was affected by the decision. He accused during a virtual town hall that "I consider this to be a form of electoral fraud. Why even have a primary election if Washington, D.C. is going to decide the candidate?

And the retired Brigadier General told Fox News that “Granite Staters don't like to be told who to support and, frankly, I don't like to be told to grant before Granite Staters makes their choice. Granite Staters must decide these primary elections, not Washington, DC. "

The Republican National Senate Committee remains neutral, and the New Hampshire Republican Party is also not taking sides in the race, following state party rules that require it to remain neutral in the contested primaries.

"The president can support whoever he wants," popular Republican two-term governor Chris Sununu told WMUR television station. "I think the party leadership here in New Hampshire said, 'Look, we will remain neutral because there is a primary election, and a primary is a good and fair process."

The RNC declined to comment on the controversy, but veteran Republican strategist and New Hampshire veteran Corey Lewandowski intervened.

Lewandowski, who led Trump's first presidential campaign from its inception in 2015 through June 2016 and who remains a close political adviser to the president, rejected Bolduc's claims.

"It is clear that he is not being manipulated," he stressed Monday during a radio appearance on the news program "New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath."

"When you run for the United States Senate and you have $ 100,000 in the bank against a two-term incumbent senator who also served for three terms as governor of New Hampshire, that's not a serious candidate," Lewandowski said of Bolduc, Who he is struggled with fundraising over the past year.

Messner has the ability to self-finance and has so far invested more than $ 3 million of his own money in his Senate campaign.

Bolduc says the president's endorsement of Messner has benefited his offer, stating that "we have seen an increase in volunteers, an increase in fundraising, an increase in signature requests, and a surge of support since the announcement of the endorsement from the president to my opponent. " . "

In the House primaries, Mowers, who moved to New Hampshire last year, far outstripped Mayberry in the race for campaign cash, even before the president's endorsement.

But Mayberry, a longtime Republican state activist who served in the Air Force, warned that "what the RNC is proposing – spending resources directly in support of primary candidates in the contested primary elections – would be absolutely devastating to Republican efforts to pick up two congressmen seats, one seat in the United States Senate and bring the state to President Trump in November. "

And Mayberry pointed to the president's landmark 2016 campaign to present his own case.

"I am executing the same electoral strategy that Donald Trump did in the 2016 presidential primaries," Mayberry told Fox News. "Trump ignored the Washington establishment, who loved (Jeb) Bush, and spoke directly to the citizens of New Hampshire and I'm doing exactly the same thing. It worked quite well for President Trump and I expect the same level of victory in September. "