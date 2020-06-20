Trump's former attorney heard Roger Stone's phone call about WikiLeaks, documents reveal: report

Uncollected portions of former special adviser Robert Mueller's report on his investigation in Russia were released Friday as a result of a lawsuit by BuzzFeed News and a nonprofit investigative group.

The newly revealed portions reveal claims that Roger Stone notified President Trump and his campaign advisers ahead of an impending deposit of documents that could harm Hillary Clinton.

According to the documents, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told federal investigators he heard a July 2016 phone call between Stone and then-candidate Trump in which Stone claimed to have spoken to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Stone said the website planned to release a batch of information, but "did not know what the content of the materials was."

"Michael Cohen, a former executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special adviser to Donald J. Trump, told the Office that he recalled an incident in which he was in candidate Trump's office at Trump Tower when Stone called," the document says. recently unpublished. .

"Cohen believed that the call came before July 22, 2016, when WikiLeaks launched its first leg of DNC (Democratic National Committee) emails stolen by Russia. Stone was sent to the office and placed on the loudspeaker. Stone then He told the candidate that he had just hung up the phone with Julian Assange and in a couple of days WikiLeaks would release information. According to Cohen, Stone claimed that he did not know what the content of the materials was and that Trump replied: "Oh well, it's Okay, "but he did. Show no other reaction."

Information about Stone's contacts with WikiLeaks was withheld when the 448-page Mueller report was released last year to protect criminal charges against the Republican operation and one of Trump's closest confidants. BuzzFeed News and the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), a watchdog group, filed a lawsuit alleging that newsrooms violated the Freedom of Information Act.

On July 22, 2016, WikiLeaks released a treasure trove of 20,000 hacked emails from the National Democratic Committee (DNC) server. Assange had first mentioned the email on June 12 of that year. Cohen testified before a congressional committee last year that Trump knew in advance that WikiLeaks had the harmful emails.

"A lot of people have asked me if Mr. Trump knew in advance the publication of the hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee," Cohen said in the prepared testimony. "The answer is yes."

Trump denied being aware of any communication between Stone and former campaign officials Paul Manafort, Rick Gates or Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks or Assange. Gates and Manafort had told agents that Stone had mentioned that something "big" was coming from WikiLeaks.

After the dumping of documents, Gates told investigators that Manafort "expressed enthusiasm" for the release and congratulated Stone.

Cohen was released from federal prison last month where he had been serving a three-year sentence after being convicted of campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress about Trump's past dealings with Russia, among other charges.

Stone was sentenced to three years in prison earlier this year after his conviction for various crimes, including obstructing a congressional investigation, intimidation of witnesses, and lying to Congress. He was scheduled to appear in prison on June 30 and has expressed his hope that Trump will forgive him.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, tweeted about the unwritten sections of the report on Friday night.

"Stone told Trump and his campaign upfront about WikiLeaks' planned launch of the Clinton emails that Russia stole," Schiff wrote, adding: "No wonder they kept this hidden."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

