Trump's Homeland Security official says he believes that even if George Floyd had been white, his life would not have been saved







Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis last month. His death has sparked protests across the country against racism and police violence.

When asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer if he thought Floyd would still be alive if he were white, Cuccinelli said, "No, I don't think he will."

"What I heard in that eight and a half minute clip was someone who was a stalker, who is abusing his position of authority and power in the law," Cuccinelli said, referring to a video of Floyd's death.

"And I have a strange feeling, I don't know anything about his professional history, but I have the feeling that we are going to find that he was not necessarily as well regarded as a role model for law enforcement throughout his career, to say the least ".

His comments provide a very different view of the United States than that of the thousands of protesters demanding justice for Floyd and seeking to draw attention to decades of police abuse of black Americans as a result of what they say is institutionalized racism in law enforcement agencies. application of the law. However, Cuccinelli joined other Trump officials who claimed Sunday that systemic racism is not a problem in the United States law enforcement. "There are individuals who are racist, they are a small number," he said, adding that "I would suggest that a bigger problem that can be leaked and trained is simply bullying." As a result, he said, "We should challenge that attitude when we find it among the officers and it should be incorporated into training to resolve it. It is a very difficult balancing act that law enforcement officers who are doing their job have to conduct themselves every day." . His comments echo the message from Attorney General William Barr, who said in an interview with CBS the previous Sunday: "I think there is still racism in the United States, but I don't think the law enforcement system is consistently racist." "However, I understand the distrust of the African American community given the history of this country," Barr said. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf similarly rejected the idea that racism is a problem in law enforcement, arguing instead that "some" officers "abuse their jobs." "Painting law enforcement with a broad touch of systemic racism is really a disservice to the men and women who wear the badge, the uniform every day, risk their lives every day to protect the American people," Wolf told ABC.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.