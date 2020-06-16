Trump's incendiary speech followed the logic of fear of the American police (opinion)

Those long-dead white Americans put us on the path to criminalizing things they didn't like, or people they wanted to dominate. That started long before the technology that brought us viral videos of white people called the police on black people for having a barbecue in the park or asking a woman to put her dog on a leash.

At some point, the rest of us became convinced that America's culture and vigilance was the way things should always be, which is part of why black men are not the only victims of police violence.

Reform alone cannot fix this, especially the weak and illogical reform that President Donald Trump offered on Tuesday.

Until the deepest mindset linking police surveillance to racist fear changes, executive orders signed by Trump, or any president, mayor or governor, or laws passed by Congress will never be enough. Changing the way we are watched could take a toll on the problems we face, but it could also ensure that 25 years from now someone else will write a column wondering why the police continue to unnecessarily kill so many people. And again 25 years after that.

That consensus that founded the American police culture on fear and the search for non-white people was born with the first police in this country, which were slave patrols in which every white man without disabilities had to participate. That legacy directly informs why many consider it an appropriate response to send officers equipped with batons and bullets and Tasers to answer a call about a sleeping man in his car outside a fast-food restaurant.

Once you have convinced yourself that your well-being and comfort matter more than the humanity of others, you are ready to offer the benefit of the doubt (or worse, you don't even care) when the police shoot a child like Tamir Rice, a A 12-year-old boy playing with a toy gun in a park in a state where it is legal for adults to carry concealed royal weapons, or drown Eric Garner, a man who sells loose cigarettes in a corner.

You may think it is unseemly or unfortunate, but you won't bother demanding a change because some guys killed unnecessarily are (as much as they hate to admit it) the price they are willing to pay for the role our police play in theirs. feeling of security

We could have established a society in which our instincts would have told us to call a Lyft to bring a drunk man home, or to knock on his window and ask if a loved one could go looking for him. But we did not. Because of that, many of us have been conditioned to believe that men with weapons are our best option, or the only real one.

That's why a single Willie Horton ad has more power than the stories of a thousand imperfect men who committed heinous acts but have been rehabilitated and are now pillars of society. Politicians know this. The heads of the police unions know this. White women know it. They know that if they take advantage of that deep-seated fear and anguish, hard-won reforms will be abandoned or reversed.

It's no coincidence that law enforcement unions backed Trump after the Justice Department (during the nation's first black president era) began holding police departments accountable like never before, and that the Justice Department under Trump he withdrew many of those efforts once he became president. That shouldn't be missed during discussions of Trump's executive order on police reform that ties federal funds to better training and directs the attorney general to create a database to track police misdeeds.

The president's words at the Rose Garden on Tuesday left no doubt about his loyalties, or the logic of fear at the heart of the American police. "Without the police," he said, "there is chaos." At an event apparently designed to promote police reform, a day after calling Brooks' death a "terrible situation," Trump did not address racism directly.

Instead, he attacked his political rivals and doubled down on his hard-line stance, "law and order," a political calculation solidified by the use of the words "security and protection" and his statement that Americans "demand law." and order. "His effort to address mounting national suffering and protests of police brutality was, at best, a poorly veiled excuse to defend law enforcement and signal white voters to his position.

There is a reason why Trump is doing this. The fear that pervades the United States police system is also central to its policy. It is systemic in multiple ways. What affects us can't be resolved with just a little more anti-bias training or the kind of downscaling program the officer who shot Brooks had participated in.

That is why the Fair Justice Initiative discovered that we never abandoned that early mindset, we only found new ways to channel it.

"The decrease in lynching in the states studied was largely based on the increasing use of the death penalty imposed by the court order after an often accelerated trial," found the group founded by famed civil rights lawyer Bryan. Stevenson. "That the roots of the death penalty are deeply rooted in the lynching legacy is evidenced by the fact that public executions to appease the mafia continued after the practice was legally prohibited."

We keep pouring old wine into new wineskins and wondering why so little has changed. Brooks was sentenced to death for the alleged sin of getting drunk and falling asleep in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant, just as black men of the early 1900s in the United States were lynched or sold as "slaves for another name "for the sin of spitting in public or other actions that are crimes only because we have foolishly regarded them as such.

We are the United States of America, the brilliant city on the hill, the place where the rest of the world seeks guidance. And yet we far exceed all other advanced countries in the rate of police killings and mass incarceration. If we really are exceptional, as we continue to insist, it cannot be by accident. We like it this way.

This is why a high-profile Christian conservative like Erick Erickson can tweet feelings like this after the Brooks murder:

"I would hope that if I took the Taser of a police officer in a tense situation caused by my own behavior and pointed it out to that police, I could reasonably expect to be shot."

By this kind of logic, Brooks deserved what he received. Meet or die. As a veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department wrote in The Washington Post a few years ago, "If you don't want to be shot, try, pepper spray, hit with a stick, or throw it on the ground, just do what the police say." .

It does not matter that full compliance does not guarantee that you will not become a victim of police violence.

Halftone and the edges around the edges are no longer good enough. They never were and never will be. We cannot change vigilance if we do not attack that legacy at its roots with fear. It is obvious that the police unnecessarily killing Brooks during the protests sparked by police violence is not enough to convince Trump to take this seriously.

The rest of us will have to lead the way. And that ultimately means dealing with this ugly legacy that must be wiped out by its roots, starting in November and promising to punish any politician who uses fanaticism or evokes the sack men to win votes. That is what we must do if we really want to end this cycle of police violence, followed by weak reform, followed by more police violence.