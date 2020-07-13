Trump's lawyer criticizes Mueller's "irresponsible" opinion piece defending Roger Stone's conviction: "Should have remained silent"

Trump 2020 chief legal adviser Jenna Ellis defended President Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence over the weekend and returned fire to former special adviser Robert Mueller for what he called an op-ed. "absolutely irresponsible" who defended the prosecution and conviction of Trump's associate.

"With Robert Mueller coming out with this opinion piece, he only shows evidence with someone reasonable that this was a political target designed to attack President Trump's allies for process crimes," Ellis said Sunday in "America & # 39; s News HQ ".

ROBERT MUELLER DEFENDS THE STONE CONVICTION, THE INVESTIGATION IN RUSSIA AFRITES THE SHARP CRITICISM OF THE WHITE HOUSE

Mueller vigorously defended his team's decision to prosecute Roger Stone in The Washington Post on Saturday, a day after Trump commuted Stone's sentence. The former Trump associate was due to appear in jail on Tuesday after being convicted of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and false statements to Congress in connection with the Mueller investigation in Russia.

"Stone was prosecuted and convicted for committing federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and with good reason," Mueller wrote.

Ellis called the commutation "absolutely constitutional" and "justified."

HOUSE DEMOCRATS PROMISES INVESTIGATIONS, LEGISLATION AFTER TRUMP FIGHTS ROGER'S STONE

"With this opinion piece with Robert Mueller, you should be disinterested in this particular commute," he said. "It is absolutely irresponsible to go out and justify her prosecution with the separation that should be here in this case and she should have remained silent and allowed the commutation to continue."

Ellis emphasized that the commutation was not only "constitutional and appropriate, but was in accordance with the president's waiver of power in the Constitution which states that the president is the last guardian of genuine justice," he said, and Roger Stone absolutely deserved Justice ".

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.