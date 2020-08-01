Trump's loving grandmother takes out her own grandson as a & # 39; bomber & # 39; from Portland

Shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, the videos captured the moment a makeshift bomb was dropped in Portland federal court during another night of violent protest. A 69-year-old woman, Trump's lover, soon stepped forward to publicly denounce the suspect, as her own grandson.

Karla Fox says she recognized the alleged attacker as the daughter of her daughter, Gabriel "Rico" Agard-Berryhill, 18.

In the hours after the IED attack, social media users analyzed videos showing a skinny man, wearing a distinctive olive vest with the word "ICONS" printed on it, and threw something on the fence at the Palace of Justice. by Mark O. Hatfield. Seconds later, a huge explosion erupts, covering the burning front door. The man lifts something off the ground and runs out of the camera. Police said the concussion could be "heard and felt more than a block away."

Fox instantly identified her grandson because she gave him the vest.

"I bought him the vest after he found one online after being hit with rubber bullets the night before at the protest," Fox told the Post. (He even left a positive review on clothing site Hibbett: "I got this for my grandson, who is a protester downtown, wears it every night and says he does the job.") She posted a photo of him posing in the $ 26 Bulletproof Clothing.

Agard-Berryhill appeared to confess his mistaken involvement in the incident in text messages to The Post on Thursday, although he did not confirm that he was the attacker.

"The device they allegedly accused me of throwing was allegedly given to me by an unknown protester with face shields," he wrote. "They allegedly told me that these were strobe fireworks that would not harm the building or harm anyone around them."

He added: "The police have not contacted me for any alleged crime so far."

Later that night, Agard-Berryhill told his probation officer that he wanted to turn himself in. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and registered with the Multnomah County Detention Center, according to the affidavit of an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. He is charged with a felony arson and faces a minimum of five years in prison if convicted. He was released without bond.

He told the investigator that the device he was told to drop had "a yellow cardboard package with blue stripes, was the size of a small" V8 "can and had a green fuse."

"No legitimate protest message is advanced by throwing a large explosive device at a government building. Mr. Agard-Berryhill's actions could have seriously injured law enforcement officers located near the courthouse, other protesters nearby, or himself, "said Oregon District Attorney Attorney Billy Williams.

The antics dropping bombs shocked Agard-Berryhill's grandmother, a conservative who supports President Trump and whose home in the Portland area is filled with MAGA merchandise.

She claims she was unaware of her grandson's politics and did not know that the Portland protests, now in their second month, were marked by nighttime riots.

Fox says that when he last saw his grandson last week, he said he was protesting peacefully and "protected a girl." A man in the same vest, identified as "Rico" in the affidavit, appears in a viral video from July 18 using a shield to protect a naked protester named "Naked Athena."

"I believed all his stories," says Fox. "He said he was just hanging out at Riot Ribs (an anarchist food cooperative) and doing peaceful things."

"I don't approve of any of this," Fox told The Post. "I am amazed at all these events."

She said that in her last text message communication with her grandson, he asked her to delete the photo of him wearing the vest and to delete her comment on the purchase.

She says she first noticed the video on Wednesday when a member of her family contacted her with links to Twitter.

Posting under the Twitter ID, "@ TRUMPSGIRL2020" Fox tweeted an answer to an article with Agard-Berryhill's photo: “This is my only grandson, I love him to death, and I didn't know he was going to do something so bad, he had been publishing several things about the antifa and BLM, he knows that I'm against these riots in a big way … he chose his poison. "

Fox says he did not know that his dark comments helped authorities identify the suspected arson. Her review of the vest along with a photo of her grandson features as a bonus in the federal affidavit.

Fox said her grandson is currently on probation for a serious crime when he was a minor. She said she spent the past two years at the Rogue Valley Juvenile Correctional Center in southern Oregon and recently spoke of changing her life and getting a job at Amazon.

Fox spoke Thursday with Agard-Berryhill's mother, her daughter, who told her she was unaware of the video of the bomb.

The 12:11 a.m. explosion It was so strong that even members of a private chat room used to coordinate protests and riots expressed surprise.

"Good God, that was the loudest explosion I've ever heard," wrote one. "I felt that in my f – king bones," wrote another.

After five weeks of violent antifa-led protests concentrated primarily in downtown Portland, the Department of Homeland Security dispatched additional reinforcements on July 4 to protect the city's flagship federal courthouse. The presence of federal officials has angered Portlanders, who have come out in large numbers demanding that they leave. There have been dozens of federal arrests and charges for assault on federal officials and destruction of property. Rioters have been observed firing projectiles and lighting commercial-grade fireworks at officers. DHS reports that some of its officers have vision damage from lasers used by protesters. Others have required medical treatment for burns and head injuries as a result of fireworks.

Before the arrest, Fox had said of his grandson, "I love my grandson and I pray that he will get the help he needs."