Trump's message of law and order plays a chord (opinion)

From where I sit, this is where most people are, including President Donald Trump: George Floyd's murder was wrong, and justice should be applied as quickly as possible, within our system, to the cops who do it. killed. No angry mob should have something to say about it, and the cops shouldn't get any special deference just because they're cops.

We have all seen the video of Floyd's death, and although the criminal justice system has some bad actors, it is the system we have, and we must trust it to handle this situation properly.

At the same time, it is not contradictory to believe that we cannot tolerate violent riots and the destruction that has taken place in parts of American cities night after night. When the president says he wants justice for Mr. Floyd and a restoration of law and order, I believe him. If a deployment of the US armed forces is needed. USA To do so, because governors and mayors cannot gain control of the situation in their jurisdictions, I believe the President will find public support for it.

A national poll is likely to find that the American people want the unrest to stop and trust that the military will make that happen (if that's the right policy choice, I don't know, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper He released cold water on the idea Wednesday at a press conference.)

I also suspect that a national survey would find that Americans have strong sympathies both for small business owners who have seen their livelihoods ruined and for the vast majority of police officers who are good actors and are so disgusted by the murder of Floyd like you or me. .

At the same time, the President cannot govern this situation with a photo shoot.

He wasn't sure what to do with his march to the Church of St. John across Lafayette Square while watching it live on Monday. I wish I could have gone one step further and entered the church and opened the Bible I was holding. I wish he had invited faith and civil rights leaders to go there with him. And I wish he had sat in the front row for a church service meant to pray for peace, calm and unity.

Churches and Bibles are not accessories; they are tools for the faithful to spread the Word of God and unify people around the teachings of God. And churches, perhaps more than any other place, can be powerful places to convey expressions of sympathy and calm.

Finally, there is another thing boiling below the surface that has regressed a bit in media reports during the coverage of the protests, but it is a point of turmoil for the American public following the rules: Covid-19 restrictions.

After being reprimanded for months for staying indoors, after seeing some mothers and their children expelled from the parks by the police, after seeing 40 million Americans lose their jobs, after doing everything their government leaders They were told to do it, Americans are watching, day after day. On their television screens, thousands of people ignore all orders for social distancing as they protest and riot on the streets.

A version of this story is unfolding across the United States. Covid-19's worst scolding, mostly Democratic governors and mayors and their supporters, remain silent as executive closure decrees are ignored.

A governor, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, even praised the protesters, in a statement, "for largely following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19," which was not what its constituents were seeing in the TV screens. the crowd swells.

Tuesday listen went further and said Regarding social distancing, "it has a better compliance in these manifestations than in any other place." This is Orwellian double talk when Americans need the truth, but sadly it is not uncommon among liberal politicians. Turn on the BS detectors of people who lost their jobs and are surrounded by their families in their homes. Anyone with eyes and ears knows that these protests are exactly the type of mass gatherings that have warned us for months.

Politicians like Beshear, celebrated in some national media for their actions but now caught up in political correctness, don't understand that statements like this undermine their credibility to rule. Time and again experts on the American left called in protesters of the blockade policies "racist," "suicide, "" selfish," "fool" and "grandma's killers".

If the danger was true last week, why isn't it true today? Is there something special about Floyd's protests and the subsequent riots that make protesters immune to Covid-19? If only self-righteousness could immunize us from disease!

Here we are. A nation divided by George Floyd, with many of us still wondering why grotesque acts like these continue to occur. A nation torn by the coronavirus, wondering why many protesters can ignore the shutdown orders, but people who wanted to go to church, go to work, and send their children to school were banned for months.

A nation torn apart by its leadership, stunned by contradictions, silly tweets, and the twin images of peaceful protesters and violent protesters.

Where public opinion is established in all this, I do not know. But there seems to be too much turmoil in the water to simply divide the United States into two corners, red and blue, these days.