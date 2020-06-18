Trump's new appointee dismisses top leaders in shake-up of broadcasting agency

The new Trump-appointed CEO of the US Global Media Agency. USA (USAGM), which oversees the broadcast of US taxpayer-funded news around the world, including Voice of America (VOA), fired three of the agency's network chiefs on Wednesday, just days after the director and deputy director. VOA's had resigned.

The Michael Pack move upset Democrats, who strongly opposed the appointment of the conservative filmmaker with ties to former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat, warned of the move beforehand, saying it would be a step toward the agency, which by law must provide impartial news, becoming a "spokesperson "from the Trump administration.

Senator Bob Menéndez, D-N.J., The highest-ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Thursday called the layoffs a "heinous violation."

"As feared, Michael Pack confirmed that he is on a political mission to destroy USAGM's independence and undermine its historical role," Menendez said in a statement. "The widespread dismissal of the Agency's network chiefs and the dissolution of corporate boards to install President Trump's political allies is an appalling violation of the history and mission of this organization from which it will never recover."

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Pack had toppled Radio Free Asia chief Bay Fang; Radio Liberty / Radio Free Europe Director Jamie Fly; and the head of the Middle East Broadcasting Network, Alberto Fernández. VOA Director Amanda Bennett and Assistant Principal Sandy Sugawara announced that they would be leaving the organization earlier this week.

The VOA only employs 982 people and operates on a budget of more than $ 250 million per year. The organization reaches a weekly audience of 280 million worldwide with broadcasts in 40 languages ​​on TV, digital and radio, according to its website. It broadcasts to places like Iran, giving reliable news to people who would not otherwise have access to it because of the oppressive government in their country. According to the VOA website, its media reaches around 16 percent of the Iranian people every week.

While Engel and Menéndez have issued warnings about Pack, the Trump administration and congressional Republicans have indicated they are happy with the newly confirmed CEO, who was undoubtedly hired to shake things up at the international broadcast agency that some on the right have accused of liberal bias

"Well, I don't know what happened. I know Voice of America is handled in a terrible way," Trump said of a controversy over Pack's nonprofit business during his confirmation. "Terrible. And they are not the voice of the United States. The opposite of the voice of the United States. And we have a man who is very good. I do not know. He is in the nomination process. But I will have to verify that he was."

Separately, Trump attacked VOA for its coronavirus coverage on April 15.

"If you heard what comes out of the Voice of America, it's gross," Trump said. "The things they say are unpleasant for our country. And Michael Pack would come in, he would do a great job, but he has been waiting for two years, he cannot get it approved."

Eventually, Pack was approved earlier this month, and he quickly moved to make his mark on the agency, as evidenced by the departures of five of the organization's top officials in a matter of days. Emails sent by Pack announcing Wednesday's layoffs said the move was consistent with his authority as the new CEO of USAGM and gave no reason for the decision. Bennett and Sugawara also cited Pack's new authority in their decision to resign, noting Pack's obligation as head of the USAGM to ensure that the agency provides impartial news.

"Michael Pack swore before Congress to respect and honor the firewall that guarantees VOA's independence, which in turn plays the most important role in the amazing trust that our worldwide public has in us," they wrote in an email saying goodbye to your employees "We know each of you will offer all of your skills, professionalism, dedication to the mission, your journalistic integrity, and your hard personal work to ensure that promise is kept."

Engel and Menéndez swore that they would use their respective committees to try to restrain Pack while taking care of their new job.

"USAGM stations are credible only if the public believes that what they are seeing and hearing is straightforward and unadorned," Engel said Tuesday. "I will use all the tools available to the Foreign Affairs Committee to make sure career employees are protected, the law is enforced, and the credibility of USAGM remains intact."

Menendez added Thursday: "In evaluating the damage caused by Mr. Pack's emptying of the USAGM, I will focus on partnering with colleagues in Congress who still believe in the integrity of the work of the USAGM. I am committed to using the the power of my voice and the strength of my office to evaluate the legality of this action and ensure that the Agency can continue its critical mission. "

